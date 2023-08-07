Columnists-Colleen Britton-The Right Stuff

The Right Stuff: Colleen Britton

California legislators continue to pass new laws that impose more state control over local schools and apply additional pressure on school boards and parents to comply.  See examples below.

AB1078 by Assemblyman Corey Jackson, D-Moreno Valley, seeks to revise the list of culturally and racially diverse groups to be included in instructional materials. If enacted, it will silence local school board members who object to state mandated materials and curricula.   In the author’s own words, “AB1078 is a bill that intends to combat the national Christian white supremacist movement which aims to ban books, school curriculum, and even more in our schools.” Seriously? Teachers, parents, and school board members who object to sexualized school curriculum; diversity, equity and inclusion; as well as Critical Race Theory being taught in their schools will be labeled Christian White Nationalists.

