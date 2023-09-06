For the second time this summer, Republican majority leader Mitch McConnell disturbingly froze in front of cameras. McConnell’s incidents come on the heels of numerous people calling for Sen. Dianne Feinstein to retire due to her health issues and apparent cognitive decline.
Recent polls from the Associated Press and Wall Street Journal find that three-quarters of Americans think President Joe Biden is too old to be president. A majority also says Donald Trump is too old.
Age seems to be on everyone’s mind these days. There was a time in the late ’90s that I was riding with my mother on Sunset Avenue in Fairfield. I noticed as she was driving we were drifting closer and closer to the curb. I had to suddenly grab the steering wheel to keep us on the road. My mom wasn’t happy about my interference.
After a second even more dangerous incident I contacted my brothers and told them that we couldn’t let her drive anymore. She accepted it but it didn’t go over well.
It’s hard for elderly people to give up their car keys because it represents a loss of independence. It’s a stark reminder of their physical decline. It’s difficult to accept that as we get older we’re in more pain, our bodies break down and we experience cognitive decline. This happens to all of us fortunate enough to live long enough.
Sometimes it’s just pride and ego that deafen our ears to Father Time’s call. We see it most dramatically with professional athletes. How much sweeter would Muhammad Ali’s career been had he retired after winning the heavyweight championship for the third time instead of embarrassing himself with two more needless losses? Michael Jordan’s stellar career could’ve done without those extra years with the Washington Wizards. And why couldn’t Tom Brady retire after winning the Super Bowl with the Bucs? Make concessions to Father Time or he will humble us.
There were stories of aides physically propping up the late Senators Strom Thurmond and Robert Byrd, who were obviously in serious physical decline in office, much like how aides cater to Sen. Dianne Feinstein now. These leaders make the most serious decisions that affect all of us. If you need help making basic life decisions for yourself, should you really be making life and death decisions for the rest of us?
Some would like to see physical and mental testing of elderly politicians. But what test? And at what age do we test and what happens if they fail?
Maybe term limits are the answer. We need more transparency when it comes to the medical health of politicians. Political aides should think about the constituents’ representation and not just the needs of the politician they serve.
When Joe Biden stumbles, Dianne Feinstein needs to be prodded to do her job or Mitch McConnell freezes, it’s not funny. It’s not a partisan win. There’s no decency in mocking peoples’ frailties. We’re seeing the normal human decline that’s in store for all of us.
Something tells me, like those athletes, we can’t trust politicians to know when to say when. Until there are procedures in place the vote is all we have. Factor in everything at stake and vote accordingly. Peace.
