My summer reading continued this past week with Tony Wade’s new book “Armijo High School: Fairfield, California” published by the History Press. The book comes on the heels of Tony’s first two books, “Growing Up In Fairfield, California” and “Lost Restaurants of Fairfield, California.”
I was barely into the book before I started learning things like who was Armijo? A tribe of local Indians? An Indian chief? Jose Francisco Armijo, a traveling merchant of Mexican descent, petitioned for a land grant in Solano County, the Tolenas Land Grant. And just that quick not only did I learn who Armijo was, but I learned that my elementary school, Tolenas, was named after the Tolenas Indians.
We drive on streets and go to schools named after people we may not know but Tony brings them to life for us. People like Allan Witt, Ed Hopkins, James Brownlee, Harry Chadbourne, Bud Tonnesen, Manuel Campos, Tom Hannigan, Nelda Mundy, Dan O. Root and others live and breathe between the covers of this book.
I love the questions that it answered that you never knew to ask. Who knew that an Armijo alumni was once the fastest woman in the world? Why did they close the campus in 2002? What athletes made it to the NFL and MLB? Who were the Pizzarino Boys? Which sitting Vice-President of the United States visited Armijo? Did an Armijo grad actually make it to the Oval Office?
I expected to have a lump in my throat reading about Armijo grad and Fairfield councilman Matt Garcia and his shocking murder. I wasn’t prepared for Tony recounting the awful moment when he and I were on the phone the morning after finding out about Matt just sobbing with no words to speak. I had to set the book down at that point and weep for our friend.
The photos of the first Armijo High, the second and blueprints for the third connects us to those who came before. The photos of the Armijo gym under construction in the 1950’s, the old Armijo auditorium, kids visiting Foster’s Old Fashion Freeze for lunch, pom pom girls and faculty members help animate the prose and enliven the historical record.
Chapter 9 deals with the Indian symbol or mascot controversy. Tony does an excellent job of summarizing the various point-counterpoints of the Indian mascot debate that were held in meetings, letters to the editor and various newspaper columns (including my own.) It’s an emotional issue as many alumni feel losing the mascot taints Armijo’s legacy while others feel that changing to the Royals and moving away from the Indian mascot enhances the school and community. Whichever side you’re on, it’s moot because the Armijo Royals are here to stay. But it doesn’t erase over 100 years of Armijo history.
If you’re a Fairfielder who didn’t attend Armijo and attended one of the lesser high schools (I’m kidding) this book is still for you. Some Armijo legends like Coach Jay Dahl attended Fairfield High. Beyond that, many of the schools, roads, and facilities you enjoy are named after people in the pages of this book. This is your history, too. This book marries the history with the present and brings this community to life.
The joy of this book is while it’s about a specific place, it’s really about high school. I couldn’t help but think back to all of the great teachers I had at Armijo like Mr. Scherr, Mr. Kenny, Ms. Radesky, Mrs. Paulson and others. I couldn’t help but think about class clowns like Shane Clontz, secret crushes like Tammy Jannelle and my now-departed best friend Bill Dunn. While reading this book I was transported back to that amazing time. Even if you didn’t attend Armijo, you’ll be whisked away on a wave of nostalgia.
If you’d like to get your copy and meet the author, you can do it this Saturday and Sunday at the Fairfield Tomato & Vine Festival! Go Indians/Royals/Purple & Gold! Peace.
