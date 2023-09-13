Columnists-Kelvin Wade

Kelvin Wade: The Other Side

Social media has been invaded in recent weeks with people posting variations of, “Whatever happens next, do not comply.” What fresh hell are they referring to? Are we in danger? Is it a national threat, a state threat or a local threat? Is it aliens? It’s aliens, isn’t it?

No, it’s just an uptick in COVID cases. A new strain, EG.5, is the dominant strain in the U.S. And another strain, BA.2.86 has alarmed researchers by how many mutations it has but it’s not that widespread. Hospitalizations have ticked upward and there’s been a small increase in deaths.

Tags

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Justin A Theriot
Justin A Theriot

What Kelvin doesn't seem to realize, is that he has already complied. By acknowledging the many things the government did to fail us during Covid in 2020-2021, he has made the point for the folks he calls conspiracy theorists. The government is not our parents, doctors, or saviors. Their guidance did little if nothing to help. Listening to them is not the way.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.