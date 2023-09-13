Social media has been invaded in recent weeks with people posting variations of, “Whatever happens next, do not comply.” What fresh hell are they referring to? Are we in danger? Is it a national threat, a state threat or a local threat? Is it aliens? It’s aliens, isn’t it?
No, it’s just an uptick in COVID cases. A new strain, EG.5, is the dominant strain in the U.S. And another strain, BA.2.86 has alarmed researchers by how many mutations it has but it’s not that widespread. Hospitalizations have ticked upward and there’s been a small increase in deaths.
On Monday, the FDA approved new COVID vaccines from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna that have shown strong responses to the new variants.
The unspoken part of the “do not comply” warnings is that lockdowns and mask and vaccine mandates are coming. It’s the new iteration of the old “COVID is a hoax” conspiracy theory and that the government is using this disease to control the public. I don’t know exactly what the do-not-comply people are afraid of. Perhaps the government will require us all to drink Bud Light?
I’m scanning government websites and media outlets and I don’t see a lockdown on the horizon.
This isn’t 2020. We were confronted by a novel virus that our bodies had no innate defense. There was excess and overkill as doctors, researchers and policy makers tried to figure out how to navigate something that no one had experience dealing with. This past Sunday on “Meet the Press,” Gov. Gavin Newsom acknowledged criticism of his handling of the pandemic is valid and said, “I think we would’ve done everything differently.”
Hindsight reveals much to cringe about. We strangled a good economy by shutting down businesses and making arbitrary decisions on which businesses were essential. We used anything for a mask and often people wore them beneath their noses. We pulled kids, those least likely to have negative effects from COVID, out of school for too long. We had people microwaving their mail, hoarding toilet paper, erecting worthless plexiglass barriers, wearing masks outside and absurd policies like wearing masks into restaurants and taking them off to eat.
Look at what’s changed: we have vaccines. And while those vaccines won’t prevent infection they do prevent against hospitalization and death. We know that 96.4% of Americans now have antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 in their blood due to vaccines, boosters and prior infection. We have antiviral medications like Paxlovid. We know that cloth masks were ineffective, that N95 and KN95 worn correctly, are the gold standard in masking. We also know that as COVID has mutated to become even more infectious, it’s weakened.
And a leading researcher at Johns Hopkins University recently told the New York Times of the variants, “It’s a concern that it’s increasing, but it doesn’t look like something that’s vastly different from what’s already been circulating in the United States the past three to four months.”
I’m not worried about officials and doctors conspiring to keep me healthy from a disease and sometimes getting it wrong. I’m more concerned with a government taking reproductive rights from women, trying to force LGBTQ people back into the closet and stealing voting rights from minorities.
So I’m not complying with your conspiracy theories. I’ll let the paranoid conspiracy theorists cosplay Patrick Henry while “sheep” like me will take common sense precautions and just live our lives. Peace.
(1) comment
What Kelvin doesn't seem to realize, is that he has already complied. By acknowledging the many things the government did to fail us during Covid in 2020-2021, he has made the point for the folks he calls conspiracy theorists. The government is not our parents, doctors, or saviors. Their guidance did little if nothing to help. Listening to them is not the way.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.