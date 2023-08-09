Columnists-Kelvin Wade

Kelvin Wade: The Other Side

One of my favorite songs is “What Kind Of Man Would I Be?” by Mint Condition.

It’s not just a love ballad or a song about unrequited love. The song is about a man and a woman on the verge of beginning an affair (they’re both involved with significant others) but the man pauses to ask what kind of people they would be if they did that to their mates, so they don’t.

(7) comments

Justin A Theriot
Justin A Theriot

This one is a laugher. You don't have to believe any of that. Wade is stuck in the same type of cult he is accusing others of, just the opposite side of the coin. It's also nice that Sebastian is allowing him to use words that we as readers are not allowed to use here. Rules for thee, not for me.

Sparky
Sparky

JAT: Right, you don’t have to believe any of that. You just have to buy the demonization of Democrats that Republicans have peddled for generations. Kelvin is simply pointing out what you’re ignoring.

Tired-Of-It
Tired-Of-It

"what kind of person would that make me? " Well Kelvin, that would make you part of the problem. Your straight up far left view is a poison on this country. There is a middle. Try and find it and you just might find some "Peace." Not being able to find any fault in your own party is a sign you have been indoctrinated to a dangerously high degree.

Mike
Mike

Great column! Keep up the good work.

SK
SK

Today column brought to you by a Fictional load of Crappola, LOL. What is there to say about todays DemoCrap party (I am NO PARTY by the way), who has voted on both sides the Aisle plenty, Clinton & Barack both times), but will NEVER EVER the rest of my life, vote for another DEM again. BrainlessBrandon has brought down our economy, with the highest inflation seen in decades, the rate popping up faster than a Jack in The Box (Remember the price of eggs around $11 a Dz.??), the price of gas, just yesterday, seeing probably the lowest or near lowest one the Arco on Highway 12, going up yet another $.06 from the previous day due to Brandon hating oil. This DemoCrap admin, refusing to enforce Fed. immigration law, allowing our Southern border to be an open sieve, allowing GAWD knows who to enter, anyone from a terrorist list too, so any future attacks will be on Brandon's head, responsibility, an impeachable offense in itself, having violated his oath office in several ways. And more and more evidence is popping up daily of his knowledge of Hunters dealings, and his families receiving millions alone from China. Censorship (??), man Kelvin have you got that wrong. That is ALL COMING from the DEM WOKE side. I had no idea that you were such a good fiction writer. Keep up the great work :-).

SK
SK

P.S. Can't ignore all this piling up evidence just because it is being reported on Fox news.com, it is coming out near daily. IMPEACHMENT coming any day, https://www.foxnews.com/politics/house-republicans-release-bank-records-hunter-biden-payments-russian-kazakh-oligarchs-total-clears-20m

Sparky
Sparky

SK: You go on and on about why you can’t be or support a Democrat, but this column is about what it takes to be a Republican. You demonstrate that all it takes to be a Republican is to be an anti-Democrat. That’s been the Republican strategy for generations. Do you subscribe to Kelvin’s list?

