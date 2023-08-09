One of my favorite songs is “What Kind Of Man Would I Be?” by Mint Condition.
It’s not just a love ballad or a song about unrequited love. The song is about a man and a woman on the verge of beginning an affair (they’re both involved with significant others) but the man pauses to ask what kind of people they would be if they did that to their mates, so they don’t.
That song often wafts through my brain when I’m even thinking about politics. I’ve had a couple family members who were Republicans but don’t recognize that party any longer. Believe it or not I once dabbled with the thought of supporting the Republican Party, but this was before their big tent turned into a pup tent. It’s because there are certain things that you must either approve of or signal that it’s not a dealbreaker for you in order to support today’s GOP.
1. You have to believe that the 2020 election was rigged so well, no one can find any evidence of the rigging. Through dozens of court cases, recounts, analysis by Justice Department officials and more, whoever rigged it hid the evidence as well as a Sasquatch, it seems.
2. You have to believe and be appalled at Democrats supposedly weaponizing the Justice Department against Republicans at the same time you support the frontrunner for the GOP nomination promising to weaponize the Justice Department against Democrats if he returns to office. I love the smell of cognitive dissonance in the morning.
3. You have to accept that Hunter Biden is part of the Biden Crime Family but that there just doesn’t seem to be any evidence to support the over-the-top charges. Joe Biden is an alleged master criminal hiding in plain sight throughout a 50-year political career while your champion has been thrice indicted, held liable for scamming people with a fake university, had his fake charity shut down, his namesake business convicted of financial crimes and he’s been held responsible for raping E. Jean Carroll. Yeah, I said rape.
4. You have to buy into the worldview that the Jan. 6 insurrectionists were merely harmless tourists visiting the Capitol. You have to believe that the 1,000 people arrested for disrupting an official government proceeding and the many who injured more than 140 police officers are somehow patriots. Why don’t they try that in the hood?
5. You have to support the belief that the frontrunner for the GOP nomination is above the law, that he should get away with things other Americans simply can’t and haven’t.
6. You have to be OK with banning books and education courses that are too historically factual, feature LGBTQ stories or in some other way make conservatives sad, hurt or triggered.
7. You have to be OK with LGBTQ people being second class citizens. Why should they have the right to live their lives like real Americans?
8. You have to accept that it’s always been a lie that the party has wanted the abortion issue returned to the states. The real goal is a nationwide ban. Women can’t be trusted to make decisions with their doctors without the government in the room.
9. You have to accept that there is absolutely no federal role for government in our ongoing battle with gun violence.
10. You have to accept a worldview of the U.S. as hellhole, on the decline, a nation ruined by immigration, multiculturalism, diversity and tolerance.
If you can do the mental gymnastics and stick the landing, then you’re ready to support today’s GOP. We’re all free to make our own choices and support whomever we wish in any election. I’m just left thinking, if I use that right to back unAmerican ideas, what kind of person would that make me? Peace.
(7) comments
This one is a laugher. You don't have to believe any of that. Wade is stuck in the same type of cult he is accusing others of, just the opposite side of the coin. It's also nice that Sebastian is allowing him to use words that we as readers are not allowed to use here. Rules for thee, not for me.
JAT: Right, you don’t have to believe any of that. You just have to buy the demonization of Democrats that Republicans have peddled for generations. Kelvin is simply pointing out what you’re ignoring.
"what kind of person would that make me? " Well Kelvin, that would make you part of the problem. Your straight up far left view is a poison on this country. There is a middle. Try and find it and you just might find some "Peace." Not being able to find any fault in your own party is a sign you have been indoctrinated to a dangerously high degree.
Great column! Keep up the good work.
Today column brought to you by a Fictional load of Crappola, LOL. What is there to say about todays DemoCrap party (I am NO PARTY by the way), who has voted on both sides the Aisle plenty, Clinton & Barack both times), but will NEVER EVER the rest of my life, vote for another DEM again. BrainlessBrandon has brought down our economy, with the highest inflation seen in decades, the rate popping up faster than a Jack in The Box (Remember the price of eggs around $11 a Dz.??), the price of gas, just yesterday, seeing probably the lowest or near lowest one the Arco on Highway 12, going up yet another $.06 from the previous day due to Brandon hating oil. This DemoCrap admin, refusing to enforce Fed. immigration law, allowing our Southern border to be an open sieve, allowing GAWD knows who to enter, anyone from a terrorist list too, so any future attacks will be on Brandon's head, responsibility, an impeachable offense in itself, having violated his oath office in several ways. And more and more evidence is popping up daily of his knowledge of Hunters dealings, and his families receiving millions alone from China. Censorship (??), man Kelvin have you got that wrong. That is ALL COMING from the DEM WOKE side. I had no idea that you were such a good fiction writer. Keep up the great work :-).
P.S. Can't ignore all this piling up evidence just because it is being reported on Fox news.com, it is coming out near daily. IMPEACHMENT coming any day, https://www.foxnews.com/politics/house-republicans-release-bank-records-hunter-biden-payments-russian-kazakh-oligarchs-total-clears-20m
SK: You go on and on about why you can’t be or support a Democrat, but this column is about what it takes to be a Republican. You demonstrate that all it takes to be a Republican is to be an anti-Democrat. That’s been the Republican strategy for generations. Do you subscribe to Kelvin’s list?
