Commentary: E.J. Antoni, The Heritage Foundation

Commentary: E.J. Antoni, The Heritage Foundation

Trust is always harder to build than to destroy, and that’s true for financial markets, too.

The U.S. has borrowed tens of trillions of dollars and promised to pay it back, but investors have become increasingly skeptical. On Aug. 1, U.S. debt received a downgrade, meaning the Treasury appears less likely to be able to pay back the nation’s debt in a timely manner. That’s going to cost taxpayers.

Tags

Recommended for you

(2) comments

El Guapisimo
El Guapisimo

Everyone knows why the downgrade happened - Bidenomics.

Report Add Reply
Bob
Bob

It will be interesting to see what happens when the student loan payments kick back in within the next couple of months. My guess is that it will deal another blow in the overall economic outlook and further increase the already record amount of personal credit card debt leading to a huge increase in defaults.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.