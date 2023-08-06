cowen-tyler-2023

Commentary: Tyler Cowen, Bloomberg Opinion

Last week’s congressional hearings on UAPs, more popularly known as UFOs, were unusual even by the standards of U.S. politics – in both content and style. Not only did members of the military and intelligence community claim, under oath, that truly inexplicable events occur on a regular basis, but members of Congress from both parties treated them with respect.

In all, the proceedings restored my faith in one of my favorite maxims: Sincerity is the most underrated motive in politics. The hearings themselves send the signal that it is OK to talk and even speculate about this topic – and may even help us get closer to the truth.

