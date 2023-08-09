Over the past 10 years, consumers have voted with their feet – and their remotes – abandoning expensive cable bundles and subscribing by the millions to innovative new streaming services.

Offering incredible choice, options and diversity with subscriptions priced well below the market price, it’s no surprise that streaming is winning the war for eyeballs. A CNN headline last year rightly noted “The cord has been cut. Streaming is more watched than cable.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.