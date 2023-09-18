Jack Batson BW

Jack Batson: On the Left

It looks like there’s going to be a government shutdown. Thank you, Freedom Caucus, the far right wing of the Republican Party.

I love how the conservative media always calls the Democratic Party, “those far Left (always “far” Left), radical Democrats.” And, of course, the Republicans are “common sense.” Really?

Tags

Recommended for you

(4) comments

Mike
Mike

Thank you Jack, for being a voice of reason on an otherwise maga opinion page. The Republicans have proven, once again, unable to govern at any level of government. Their anti-American acts are heard load and clear by all of us not deluded by the lying right-wing media. Traditional Republicans are turning, in ever larger numbers, to the only sane political party for the sake of our nation. Keep up your glorious fight against the insanity that currently grips the traitorous right.

Report Add Reply
El Guapisimo
El Guapisimo

But, But, But,... Crooked Corrupt joe and the dems are running the show. LOL! Why are all y'all always pointin' the finger anywhere else but at yerselves?

Report Add Reply
El Guapisimo
El Guapisimo

LMAO! Gotta luv it when mjb and the clown car start whining about things of their own making. BWAHAHAHA!!!

Report Add Reply
Sparky
Sparky

McCarthy doesn’t feel threatened by Gaetz and his ilk. The Republicans have no alternative Speaker. McCarthy will have to go through the motions with his caucus before looking (and getting) common-sense Democratic votes for a continuing resolution and, eventually, a common sense budget.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.