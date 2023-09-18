It looks like there’s going to be a government shutdown. Thank you, Freedom Caucus, the far right wing of the Republican Party.
I love how the conservative media always calls the Democratic Party, “those far Left (always “far” Left), radical Democrats.” And, of course, the Republicans are “common sense.” Really?
I would nominate people who close down the government, who cut back on food stamps, who want to cripple Ukraine’s fight for its county, who engage in violence to prevent a democratic changeover after an election, or those who are now calling those who engaged in violence “political prisoners.”
Or how about a radical president who wants to “suspend the constitution”? Is an American dictator a problem? Mitt Romney’s sneak-peek biography shortly to come out quotes him as saying, “A very large portion of my party really doesn’t believe in the Constitution.” That’s obvious.
Not one elected Democrat is near as radical as these random examples. Overall, the Democratic Party is rather normal.
So a-shutting we will go. The “common-sense” Republicans shut down the government in 1995 for 21 days. It backfired. President Clinton was easily re-elected.
The common-sense Republicans shut it down again in 2013, trying to get President Obama to abandon Obamacare. How objectionable Obamacare was! Trying to let poor people get health insurance? Nope. Let them suffer.
That shutdown did have a point of light, however. Republican governor Bobby Jindal remarked, “Someday we have to stop being the stupid party.” That’s common sense.
Then there was the Trump shutdown in 2018 that was the mother of all shutdowns – 35 days. It was Donnie’s temper tantrum over funding for his Wall (that Mexico should have paid for).
Now we’re on the road to Republican stupid again.
Most Republicans in the Senate are appalled. Most of the House Republicans are in fear. They both know that this will help the common-sense Democratic Party.
The federal government’s fiscal year begins on Oct. 1. The Constitution calls for the House to pass a budget to fund the government’s 12 departments by Sept. 30. In a nutshell, the Freedom Caucus wants deep spending cuts and an impeachment of President Biden.
Poor Speaker McCarthy. He has a sword hanging over his head in the hands of the radicals. Remember how there were 15 House votes to give him the speakership? To get those votes McCarthy had to give one radical concession after another. Then he had to agree to a House rule that says it only takes one vote to begin the process of removing him as speaker.
So his power is seriously diminished. Really, he is a creature of the Freedom Caucus while at the same time he must satisfy the majority of Republicans.
This problem, getting radicals to understand the idea of compromise and that “politics is the art of the possible” appears to be impossible. It drove John Boehner and Paul Ryan both out of government in disgust. Now radicals might oust McCarthy.
Anyway, to continue with this pathetic saga, Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), who appears to be the King of the Caucus, took one their demands McCarthy actually performed, an impeachment proceeding against President Biden, put it in his pocket calling it “small,” and proceeded to condemn McCarthy and demand that he come “into compliance with the [secret] agreement” made in January.
Republican dysfunction makes this impossible.
So the compromise debt ceiling agreement made in January between President Biden and McCarthy wasn’t worth the ink it was written with. The $20 billion Biden removed from the rebuilding of the IRS (so rich folks, likely Republicans, can continue to cheat,) was done for nothing.
The Freedom Caucus won’t tolerate anything but their way, or burn the place down.
What was the point of failure this week? A bill on procedure over the Department of Defense’s annual appropriation. Defense used to be sacred. Nothing is sacred anymore.
Between government shutdowns and debt ceiling shenanigans the credit worthiness of the United States of America was recently lowered from AAA to AA+ by Fitch. The Republican Party owns this. And our enemies are delighted.
Jack Batson is a former member of the Fairfield City Council. Reach him by email at jsbatson@prodigy.net.
(4) comments
Thank you Jack, for being a voice of reason on an otherwise maga opinion page. The Republicans have proven, once again, unable to govern at any level of government. Their anti-American acts are heard load and clear by all of us not deluded by the lying right-wing media. Traditional Republicans are turning, in ever larger numbers, to the only sane political party for the sake of our nation. Keep up your glorious fight against the insanity that currently grips the traitorous right.
But, But, But,... Crooked Corrupt joe and the dems are running the show. LOL! Why are all y'all always pointin' the finger anywhere else but at yerselves?
LMAO! Gotta luv it when mjb and the clown car start whining about things of their own making. BWAHAHAHA!!!
McCarthy doesn’t feel threatened by Gaetz and his ilk. The Republicans have no alternative Speaker. McCarthy will have to go through the motions with his caucus before looking (and getting) common-sense Democratic votes for a continuing resolution and, eventually, a common sense budget.
