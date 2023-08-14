What can one write about the indictment of Donald Trump regarding his involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection that hasn’t been said? I assume that everybody is following developments closely. But if not, let’s give some perspective.
We are living in history-making times. What is happening now will be written in our children’s history books. It will eventually produce, I predict, as many books as the Civil War produced. It will appear in history books around the world.
Why? Because it is the climax of a second American civil war. The forces of modernity are being attacked by the reactionary forces of American society.
Let’s define “reactionary.” In classic political theory there is “action” that pushes society forward to modern and liberal goals – like the American Revolution, followed by those of England, France and so on. But these “actions” inevitably trigger “reactions,” thus “reactionary.”
I predict that future historians will identify the actual declaration of our present civil war to be columnist William Buckley’s inaugural 1956 editorial in the conservative magazine National Review. In it, he boldly declared: “We stand astride history and cry, ‘Stop’!”
I predict that the trigger for the economic component of today’s strident partisanship will be identified as Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal, which introduced worker and consumer protections.
Conservatives rail at the notion that a business executive must now negotiate in good faith with a union; that businesses must contribute to worker retirement (Social Security); and that bank depositors now must be protected from irresponsible bankers.
And in the social realm, it’s clear that science, along with a more secular society, have triggered conservative Christian reaction. Evolution undermines the Biblical explanation of creation. Abortion and gay rights undermine traditional values. Reactionary efforts to turn back the social clock have fueled the culture wars.
These two forces, economic and social, I predict, will be seen as the two main drivers of our civil war.
The economic side of reaction was first organized by future Supreme Court Justice William Powell’s action plan presented to the national Chamber of Congress in 1973.
Then the wealthy Koch brothers helped found the Heritage Foundation and Cato Institute which became the conservative think tanks with others to follow. The Kochs themselves funded a veritable empire of wealthy people who could often donate more money than the Republican Party could.
The religious-reactionary effort will be seen as organized by activists such as Paul Weyrich, James Dobson, Pat Robertson and especially Jerry Falwell Sr., and his Moral Majority. Falwell’s call to action for conservative Christians was, “Get saved, get baptized, and get registered to vote!” The target – the “coming out” of gays.
The resulting conservative political strategy is easily visible. The spark came from Newt Gingrich. But the flames were fanned by Roger Ailes when he took the lead on Fox News and hired a gifted demagogue, Sean Hannity. Hannity was the acolyte of another flamethrower, Rush Limbaugh.
Historically, news broadcasting usually never made money. Rupert Murdoch changed that. Conspiracies, plus fear and loathing, brought in enormous profits. So other news outlets – radio, online, and broadcast – joined the money game.
A conservative “news” machine of huge size grew up spewing propaganda –and even baldfaced lies – 24 hours a day, year-round. (As I’ve previously written, if Nazi Propaganda Minister Joseph Goebbels saw contemporary propaganda, he’d regard himself an amateur.)
Vast swaths of America became both alienated from liberalism and convinced that there were conspiracies to take away their rights. Many people reached the point that they wanted to smash the Constitution altogether. And so Donald Trump obliged them on Jan. 6, 2021.
Yes, it’s a real civil war, and we again wonder if our “nation can long endure.” The climax, a new Battle of Gettysburg, is coming in 2024. General Pickett-Trump is preparing for the final charge now. The world watches. Will the United States – the world’s beacon of democracy – devolve into a single-party dictatorship led by a charismatic leader like Italy, Germany, Russia and China did a century ago?
Pay attention. You’re watching history being made.
Jack Batson is a former member of the Fairfield City Council. Reach him by email at jsbatson@prodigy.net.
(7) comments
I disagree that our “second civil war” started with Buckley stating the obvious. Our first Civil War had decades of such statements. It was the election of 1860 and secession that lit the fuse that caused the explosion in April 1861. For us, it was the election of 2008 and the reaction that came to be known as the Tea Party movement.
The Tea Party movement was not a reaction to the 2008 election, it was a reaction to the increased tax and waste policies that the victors of that election put in place. Remember, TEA = Taxed Enough Already.
Isn’t it nice, though, that our “second civil war” is being fought in the courts and at the ballot box? The Foundets would be proud.
Dim-Spark saying the quiet part out loud. His team is attempting to take over the judiciary to accomplish what they were not able to accomplish with guns in the Civil War.
Another great column, Jack. Waiting for the 4th shoe to drop in Georgia!
We are indeed living through history, and Jack is on the wrong side.
LOL! Good ol' mjb and their mythinfo. A whole long list o' conspiracy theory for the indoctrinated minions to party-hardy about. Revisionist history is the dem thing that keeps on givin'. Always. LMAO!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.