Jack Batson BW

Jack Batson: On the Left

What can one write about the indictment of Donald Trump regarding his involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection that hasn’t been said? I assume that everybody is following developments closely. But if not, let’s give some perspective.

We are living in history-making times. What is happening now will be written in our children’s history books. It will eventually produce, I predict, as many books as the Civil War produced. It will appear in history books around the world. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(7) comments

Sparky
Sparky

I disagree that our “second civil war” started with Buckley stating the obvious. Our first Civil War had decades of such statements. It was the election of 1860 and secession that lit the fuse that caused the explosion in April 1861. For us, it was the election of 2008 and the reaction that came to be known as the Tea Party movement.

Report Add Reply
Bob
Bob

The Tea Party movement was not a reaction to the 2008 election, it was a reaction to the increased tax and waste policies that the victors of that election put in place. Remember, TEA = Taxed Enough Already.

Report Add Reply
Sparky
Sparky

Isn’t it nice, though, that our “second civil war” is being fought in the courts and at the ballot box? The Foundets would be proud.

Report Add Reply
Justin A Theriot
Justin A Theriot

Dim-Spark saying the quiet part out loud. His team is attempting to take over the judiciary to accomplish what they were not able to accomplish with guns in the Civil War.

Report Add Reply
Mike
Mike

Another great column, Jack. Waiting for the 4th shoe to drop in Georgia!

Report Add Reply
Justin A Theriot
Justin A Theriot

We are indeed living through history, and Jack is on the wrong side.

Report Add Reply
El Guapisimo
El Guapisimo

LOL! Good ol' mjb and their mythinfo. A whole long list o' conspiracy theory for the indoctrinated minions to party-hardy about. Revisionist history is the dem thing that keeps on givin'. Always. LMAO!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.