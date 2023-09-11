Flannery! Flannery! Flannery! Everybody is talking about the shadowy Flannery Associates, which has bought 52,248 acres of farmland in eastern Solano County over the past five years.
Flannery came out of the shadows several weeks ago when polls came out and then national newspapers broke detailed stories. Not much has been written about the polls, so I’ll discuss the most interesting questions from Fairfield’s poll.
Flannery presented attractive aspects of their plan and asked respondents their reaction.
The poll declares that the project is to be “tens of thousands of new middle class homes” suggesting more than 100,000 residents. It will be built “in the eastern part of Solano County,” meaning the Jepson Prairie and the Montezuma Hills (Solano Orderly Growth website has a map).
“It would be funded entirely by private sector money.” Wow! Does that mean that all the infrastructure – sewer and water facilities, streets, street lights, common landscaping, school buildings, etc., will not be put on property taxes as usual? No, it probably means hefty Mello-Roos taxes on the new residents! Clever.
The “middle class” homes wouldn’t likely be cheap. Those impact fees and taxes could hike the home price up substantially.
The project envisions a “large solar energy farm” that will lower the energy costs of the entire county by 10%. Will this hurt Travis operations? Solar panel glare has been a problem previously.
It will have “a million new trees” and over 10,000 acres of new parks and open space.” Those are big, big numbers. Just planting over a million new trees would soak up a lot of water. But where will the water come from? There’s no surplus water hereabouts.
Answer: Flannery “would replace Solano County’s current aqueduct, which is one of the most polluted in California, with a new one that would provide clean water.” Wow! Ka-ching! Imagine those costs. And why? Fairfield now treats that “polluted” water to potability.
Thinking of moving there? “...County residents would be given priority and down payment assistance to buy or lease a home.” Sure. Flannery is composed of billionaires. They could arrange for low down payment mortgages and still make good money through banking. Nevertheless, this offer may be hard to resist.
Yes, “It would generate tens of millions of dollars in new tax revenue” sounds correct but that it would “help reduce crime and improve schools,” might be more difficult.
The funding comes from “a group of California firms and wealthy families who are committed to our state’s future.” How altruistic! But as the New York Times quoted billionaire partner Michael Moritz, participation in the project “should be a spectacular investment.”
The poll declares that it would help prevent wildfires somehow. But then a really bizarre question. “Do you think the county would mostly use that money effectively or mostly waste it”? Waste wildfire money?
Then a reference to the 10% energy discount for all Solanans. Would “the county … mostly use that money effectively or mostly waste it?” Again, bizarre. If the solar energy is put into the grid at sufficiently lower cost in order to effect and overall discount of 10%, where is the chance to “waste” money?
They ask who should govern the city. Easy. Flannery may choose to incorporate as a California city. If not it will be governed by the county board of supervisors. “Election assistance” might ensure a cooperative Board of Supervisors. Developers have done that before.
Finally, we are told that the new town would contain some neighborhoods “that feel like a college town, with housing, shopping, dining and schools all within walking distance.” Yes, compact neighborhoods means less land. But residents will probably have lengthy commutes to jobs. Remember, Happyville-on-River is in the middle of nowhere. Just wind and black gnats.
Is this poll a serious reflection of their plans, or a sales pitch for something less glittering? We will find out when Flannery publishes its finished “citizens’” initiative next year. It will likely seek big changes to the county’s previous plans to protect agriculture and Travis AFB. Fasten your seat belts!
Jack Batson is a former member of the Fairfield City Council. Reach him by email at jsbatson@prodigy.net.
(2) comments
A nothingburger. Maybe the associates with big dreams will provide a port for the NK nuke sub. LOL!
There are reasons that area has remained open space for so long. Is Flannery even aware?
