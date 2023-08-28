Jack Batson BW

Jack Batson: On the Left

“I’m terrified. I think we are in bad shape and I don’t know a way out.”  So writes a UC Berkeley political science professor as quoted in an article in the Washington Post entitled, “American Democracy Is Cracking.” 

Cracking up? I’m getting that feeling, too. Are you?

Tags

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Mike
Mike

Thank you for being THE reasonable voice in this far-right paper.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.