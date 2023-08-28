“I’m terrified. I think we are in bad shape and I don’t know a way out.” So writes a UC Berkeley political science professor as quoted in an article in the Washington Post entitled, “American Democracy Is Cracking.”
Cracking up? I’m getting that feeling, too. Are you?
The article is coauthored by Dan Baltz, a well-known centrist columnist. He and Clare Morse proceed to tell us why. But I think they overlooked the prime cause and I’m confounded how they could. First, what Baltz thinks:
“Too many think their government doesn’t represent them.” Yes, especially evident on the right.
“The Supreme Court’s reputation has been changed due to rulings that show the court has been politicized.” Yes, conservatives thought that of the Warren court. Now liberals think that of the Roberts court. Hopefully both sides are alarmed by the present court’s corruptions.
“Trump’s attacks on institutions have been a hallmark of his time in politics.” Yes, he has questioned the objectivity of “the mainline press,” our involvement in NATO, the administrative state (more on this in a future column) and, especially, the Department of Justice and its investigatory arm, the FBI. Not to mention a first-ever attack on an election.
“The Electoral College prevents majorities from winning the presidency” because of its peculiar function, unique in the world. Yes! Gore and Hillary Clinton.
“The Senate has a clear minority of rural states voting to confirm presidential appointments due to its structure.” Yes, California has two senators and Wyoming has two, an absurdity considering their population and wealth sizes.
“Primary elections bring radical candidates to the general elections.” Yes, angry or fanatic voters vote in primaries, making our November political choices too radical.
Worse, all these structural problems can’t easily be fixed because the constitutional amending process is nearly impossible to achieve.
Then a zinger, “our constitution manages conflict poorly.” No! As taught in political science classes, that’s exactly why our constitution is structured as it is. It does conflict management way better than what a parliamentary system does when the executive and legislative branches are combined. Witness Israel right now.
But this list has been with us for a long time. Is there anything else in American culture that makes our politics white-hot angry?
Ta-da! Yes! Here’s the cause. How can you lament radicalization of society without mentioning a giant conglomeration of “news” outlets that is dedicated to making conservatives angry and radical, led by the despicable Fox “News” (which does it for profits)?
I spent one night last week watching an hour of Hannity and went to bed so disturbed that I slept poorly. He was successful in making me angry. Beside his usual shtick about “the dirty dossier” and “the Russia hoax,” (both of which are flatly false), he had some real emotional doozies.
He featured some guy somewhere who wants a uterus and fallopian tube-ovary transplant so he can have a baby! Ye gods! This was followed by someone in Alaska who called women “egg producers” rather than women! Yes, I got angry!
And what a demagogue! The delivery was as smooth as a baby’s behind.
The show was structured to make people angry. Fallopian-tube transplant “news” accompanied by a claim that “we have a two-tier justice system”! (We don’t, by the way.)
The next article in the Post was a man-in-the-street interview from the Iowa state fair where many Republican presidential candidates flock to hawk their views. Overwhelmingly, the conservative fairgoers who were interviewed thought that we have a two-tiered justice system that’s working for Democrats to remove Trump from the race. Chillingly, most will vote for Trump and the destruction of democracy.
I admit, the lollygagging by Merrick Garland and Fani Willis to act at this late hour has an odor. I even admit that they might have had the election in mind. Both sides play hard politics.
But the charges against Trump are very real and damning. He’s the first person ever to try a violent coup d’état. Let’s hope that “the wheels of justice grind slow but they grind fine.”
Jack Batson is a former member of the Fairfield City Council. Reach him by email at jsbatson@prodigy.net.
Thank you for being THE reasonable voice in this far-right paper.
Log In
