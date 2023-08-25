Columnists-Deon D. Price (2017)

Deon D. Price: This Youth Generation

It is more difficult than ever to be a parent in the current digital environment.  It is wise parenting to understand youth culture. The more in tune you are with your children, the more you can help them navigate through the troubled terrain. 

By assuming to understand the modern youth culture with no true sense of understanding, many parents take the authoritative approach, which begins to tear at the threads of trust. Staying connected helps you maintain a healthy relationship with your child.

