Why will election integrity be THE ISSUE for 2024? Because the American people are finally waking up to the realization that fair honest and transparent elections are the only way the people can elect representatives who actually reflect the voice of the people.
Without honest elections we are ruled by despots and have no control over winning candidates or any issues on the ballot – bond measures, tax increases, policies, etc. Without honest fair elections, we are subjects, not citizens of a republic.
Over the past several years a myriad of court cases across the country have been filed alleging election irregularities, only to be dismissed for lack of “standing,” – meaning the filers have not been directly harmed. Without “standing,” NO evidence is examined or reviewed by the court. Instead, judges have turned a blind eye to evidence and quickly dismissed these cases for lack of standing. This is not justice.
Despite a constant drumbeat from the media and politicians alike that our elections are safe and secure, citizens themselves have uncovered facts to the contrary. These include counties where more votes were counted than ballots mailed out; dead people voting; phantom voters; unexplained voting machine malfunctions; non-citizens on the voter rolls; election officials failing to follow the law and procedures; election observers not allowed to observe; inaccurate and bloated voter rolls in every state; and much more.
Neither political party wants to address election integrity in a meaningful way. One can only surmise why that is. Nevertheless, there are several common sense measures that if enacted, would make our elections more transparent and secure. It’s not rocket science.
Proof of citizenship required to vote. This is not a new idea. The 2005 Presidential Commission on Election Integrity – chaired by former President Jimmy Carter and former Secretary of State James Baker – suggested the use of a Real ID card, but it has yet to be implemented. Indeed, in California you dare not ask for an ID at the polls. The federal government needs to take the lead here.
Accurately maintained statewide voter rolls, including cross-checking with other states to prevent voters who move out of state from voting more than once. This, too, was suggested as part of the 2005 Presidential Commission. We’re still waiting.
Eliminate mass mailing of vote-by-mail ballots and unmonitored drop boxes.
Replace our current 30 days of voting, election season, with a one-day election and neighborhood precinct voting, eliminate centralized vote centers. This will enable election results to be reported in a timely manner rather than taking an additional 30 days to laboriously process hundreds of thousands of VBM envelopes and ballots centrally.
Return to absentee ballots only for those who have a legitimate reason and who submit a signed written application including ID. That signature must MATCH the signature on the registration form.
All absentee ballots MUST be received by the close of the polls on Election Day — not up to seven days after Election Day.
Eliminate ballot harvesting, another recommendation of the 2005 Commission.
Mandate all-paper auditable ballots – hand counting to be allowed if counties’ choose to do so. Many European countries and counties within the United States have already abandoned electronic voting machines due to systemic flaws, and have returned to paper ballots and hand counting, because they work.
End same-day voter registration voting.
Ensure that citizen observers are free to observe all aspects of the election process
We MUST restore integrity to our elections and safeguard our Republic . If these ideas make sense to you, contact your representatives. They will NOT Initiate them on their own without lots of pressure from their constituents. https://findyourrep.legislature.ca.gov
Colleen Britton is a member of the Tax Watchers and can be reached at vacatpp@gmail.com.
(6) comments
How does shortening the voting period or other methods of reducing the opportunity to vote improve voting integrity?
Glad neither you nor your associates have control of our elections. You believe things that are false and your "solutions" are nothing more than attempts at voter suppression. In your view only Republicans should have the vote and any election they lose in the mean time is invalid and fraudulent.
You really don't know what "Integrity" means, do you, son? Most of you "by any means necessary" LLLs don't. BTW, No one has ever been convicted of "voter suppression." That only exists in the minds of lemmings.
FOI: What I said is true. None of what you said is. But that’s the way you roll. LOL!
I like voting by mail!
So do the illegals who were wrongly put on the voter rolls after filling out registration cards given to them by the DMV even though they gave them "special" licenses for illegals.
