Columnists-Colleen Britton

Colleen Britton: The Tax Watchers

 By Maureen Fissolo

Why will election integrity be THE ISSUE for 2024? Because the American people are finally waking up to the realization that fair honest and transparent elections are the only way the people can elect representatives who actually reflect the voice of the people. 

Without honest elections we are ruled by despots and have no control over winning candidates or any issues on the ballot – bond measures, tax increases, policies, etc. Without honest fair elections, we are subjects, not citizens of a republic.

Sparky
Sparky

How does shortening the voting period or other methods of reducing the opportunity to vote improve voting integrity?

Henry J.
Henry J.

Glad neither you nor your associates have control of our elections. You believe things that are false and your "solutions" are nothing more than attempts at voter suppression. In your view only Republicans should have the vote and any election they lose in the mean time is invalid and fraudulent.

Tired-Of-It
Tired-Of-It

You really don't know what "Integrity" means, do you, son? Most of you "by any means necessary" LLLs don't. BTW, No one has ever been convicted of "voter suppression." That only exists in the minds of lemmings.

Sparky
Sparky

FOI: What I said is true. None of what you said is. But that’s the way you roll. LOL!

Sparky
Sparky

I like voting by mail!

Tired-Of-It
Tired-Of-It

So do the illegals who were wrongly put on the voter rolls after filling out registration cards given to them by the DMV even though they gave them "special" licenses for illegals.

