Since even before the 2020 Presidential Election and for more than two-and-a-half years following it, a myriad of cases claiming some sort of election anomaly have been filed with courts across the country at every level from county to state, to the U.S. Supreme Court. 

The vast majority of those cases ended with “dismissed,” and more often than not for lack of “standing.” 

Henry J.
Henry J.

You are not a lawyer and your premise that Standing was the major reason the lawsuits were dismissed is incorrect. The 60 plus election suits were dismissed for lack of proof of the assertion that fraudulent votes were counted or votes were flipped. It did not happen and after multiple recounts by hand the country knows it did not happen. Trump lost the election. This writer and millions of others cannot accept the loss and instead believe the fantasy propounded by a corrupt grifter named Trump. Unfortunate.

