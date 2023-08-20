DRGraphics-Your View

On Aug. 15, Fairfield Council voted 5-2 to allow the Spanos Corporation to build another very high-density housing complex in North Cordelia, the Green Valley 3 Apartments.

This continues a decade of ad-hoc general plan amendments and zoning changes bringing housing and warehouses to an area planned for jobs, without adding any more parks, schools or neighborhood retail to serve our residents.

