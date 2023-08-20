On Aug. 15, Fairfield Council voted 5-2 to allow the Spanos Corporation to build another very high-density housing complex in North Cordelia, the Green Valley 3 Apartments.
This continues a decade of ad-hoc general plan amendments and zoning changes bringing housing and warehouses to an area planned for jobs, without adding any more parks, schools or neighborhood retail to serve our residents.
Spanos and their partners say apartment traffic is preferable to warehouse truck traffic, and needed services will only come with more people. In reality, as favorable parcels are gobbled up for apartments and warehouses fewer remain to fill gaps in necessary services.
The approval of Green Valley 3 is galling. First, more housing in this area is NOT in the existing General Plan, nor in the three options identified to date as part of the ongoing General Plan update.
Second, but more important, rushed approval is only weeks before an Aug. 26 Council Listening Tour meeting at Cordelia Library intended to solicit District 1 input. Further, Council has scheduled a Sept. 12 study session on how Cordelia will be treated in the new General Plan.
In rushing to judgment, Council is undermining the credibility of their general plan update, and neglecting their duty to oversee balanced development serving the entire community.
To their credit, District 1 Councilwoman K. Patrice Williams and Mayor Catherine Moy voted against approval, advocating instead to let the General Plan update play out first.
