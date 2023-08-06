DRGraphics-Your View

The new DR online format/public commentary portal. Thanks for striving to improve the format we have long been familiar with.

Maybe I don't know how to navigate it yet, but I don't see a way to engage in day-to-day idea exchanges with fellow readers. However, given the current political/social climate in our state and our nation, that may be a good thing.

Tags

Recommended for you

(2) comments

Sparky
Sparky

“We are approaching a straight-up rebellion by the people against an out-of-control tyrannical government built upon Marxist/socialist principles…”Really? The Right has been making accusations like that against the Left for over 100 years. It’s worse when Democrats are in power. No rebellions. Our battles are fought in court or at the ballot box under the rule of law. The system, however, depends on losers accepting defeat until the next round. We live to fight another day.

Report Add Reply
Tired-Of-It
Tired-Of-It

"Rule of law" Really? Would that be the "rule of law" the dems change and bend depending how they want to interpret it to favor their situation? That "rule of law"? T Chalk is absolutely correct in his assessment. However, the dem voters don't see it because they refuse to pull their heads from the sand in their bubbles...and yes, he was also right about the snake pit, which I guess I participated in.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.