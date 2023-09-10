DRGraphics-Your View

We are writing first to thank the people who applied for the vacant Area 7 position on the Fairfield-Suisun Unified School District Governing Board. They are James Hodgman, Perry Polk, Aaron Joseph Garcia, Steven Donald Quintana, Cheryl Chatman and Kai Eusebio.

Those of us deeply interested in education find it gratifying that there is this high level of interest in public education. Several are well qualified, but only one from Area 7 can serve on the Board. This is a very unfortunate result of this (relatively) new area system of electing board members. The old at large system should be returned.

