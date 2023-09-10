We are writing first to thank the people who applied for the vacant Area 7 position on the Fairfield-Suisun Unified School District Governing Board. They are James Hodgman, Perry Polk, Aaron Joseph Garcia, Steven Donald Quintana, Cheryl Chatman and Kai Eusebio.
Those of us deeply interested in education find it gratifying that there is this high level of interest in public education. Several are well qualified, but only one from Area 7 can serve on the Board. This is a very unfortunate result of this (relatively) new area system of electing board members. The old at large system should be returned.
We are former board members deeply interested in education and well experienced in performing the duties of a board member.
We are especially pleased to see that Perry W. Polk is willing to serve again. This is a good thing for the community because of his previous experience on this board and other extensive qualifications. In view of his on point experience and knowledge, Perry W. Polk’s qualifications are overwhelming as is his support.
He served four years on the Board and was its President for one of those years. Before service on the Board and after, Perry has been on the Measure C and J Bond oversight committees as either Chair or Vice Chair. Further, he was Director of IT at one of the largest school districts in the state, so he knows the inside and outside of K-12 education. It has been his major focus since retiring from the Air Force.
Charles B. Wood, Gary Falati, David Isom, Pat Shamansky, Rick Wood and Kathy Marianno
