An updated vision for Cordelia will be finalized at City Council’s Study Session on September 12. The pool of available parcels to fill gaps in needed services has been shrinking as vacant parcels have been rezoned for warehouses and housing. Show up and be heard to make sure they consider the needs of residents and not just the desires of vacant parcel owners and developers.
Key things needed to assure that the Cordelia Area is more than a bedroom for commuters and logistics center for the central Bay Area, include:
More accessible grocery and neighborhood retail, including one along Suisun Valley Road, and another south of I-80.
An additional elementary school and neighborhood park to serve the higher density housing added in North Cordelia.
Urgent upgrade of the Suisun/Pittman interchange to allow westbound access to I-80 and provide pedestrian/bike connectivity between North and South Cordelia. This is essential to making Suisun Valley Road parcels attractive for local retail and relieve congestion at Green Valley Road and Business Center Drive (including that caused by growing agritourism in Suisun Valley). It will also improve wildfire evacuation capability for enhanced public safety.
Repurposing vacant commercial properties south of Solano College for needed school, park and neighborhood retail purposes.
Increased coordination between the City and County regarding transportation and other cumulative impacts in the North Cordelia/Green Valley/Suisun Valley areas.
Realistic development fees charged by the City and County to fund needed infrastructure like the Suisun/Pittman interchange.
