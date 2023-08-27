It was early June when the California democrat party held their convention in Los Angeles. The California Democrat “CADEM” logo is the left-hand clenched fist. The world recognizes this symbol for communism. From BLM to the Students for Democratic Society (SDS) and a host of other radical organizations in between used it. The SDS evolved into the Weather Underground flying red banners and the fist and were responsible for 25 bombings including the U.S. Capitol, the Pentagon, the California Attorney General’s office, and a New York City police station. Inspired by communist ideologies and embracing violence and crime as a way to protest left-wing aims. “Our intention is to disrupt the empire ... to incapacitate it, to put pressure on the cracks.” William Ayers and his SDS re-emerged two years into Obama’s first term presidency. The guy that promised to fundamentally transform America.
Politicians speak in symbolism and word crafting. Politicians fully understand these while most non- political engaged everyday people do not. It’s called Aesopian language and defined as “language only understood by those indoctrinated in such verbiage”. Instead of the term revolution, Lenin used “reform”. “Dictatorship of the proletariat” means democracy. “Expropriation” and “transitioning economy” means state planning with score cards. Social justice, equity, and “It Takes a Village” all communist goals. The clenched fist has long been used by Communist or Marxist-inspired labor, and solidarity activists. From Biden to Garamendi, “good union paying jobs”.
Three red banners the symbol of the Chinese Socialist state. Couldn’t Biden use a different color in his 2020 and 2024 logo? Why three blood red lighted banners during his historical dark speech? Every generation creates a street slang or language that only they understand and so it is in politics. If communism is so great, why do we have to be coerced and deceived to embrace this fundamental transformation of America?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.