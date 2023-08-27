DRGraphics-Your View

When I read that the cost to conduct the analysis in the article, "Fairfield shares results from Street Simplified project,” is approximately $5,000 to $6,000 per intersection, I thought, WHAT?

And to think I’ve been citing the same problems all these years, and a remedy for free. Responsible leadership should get out once in a while, walk and drive their cities and be aware of the problems. Clearly, ours do not.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.