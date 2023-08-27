When I read that the cost to conduct the analysis in the article, "Fairfield shares results from Street Simplified project,” is approximately $5,000 to $6,000 per intersection, I thought, WHAT?
And to think I’ve been citing the same problems all these years, and a remedy for free. Responsible leadership should get out once in a while, walk and drive their cities and be aware of the problems. Clearly, ours do not.
“City traffic engineering staff will continue to review the reports, work with the police department and identify elements that could be implemented over the course of the next few months.” Why wait?! This is old news, it’s time to roll! “Suggested mitigations include larger signs (how big), additional stop signs (how many) adding reflective strips or relocating signs closer to road (how close), clearing vegetation, flashing beacons and…wait for it…enforcement!
YES! Now that’s the ticket! Think law and order. Think Night Court! Think 24/7/365 awareness of DUI, drugs, weapons, no license or insurance, stolen vehicles. Think “R-E-V-E-N-U-E!” Maybe that will get the cobwebs off patrol cars?
BTW, I’ve been watching the “listening tour.” Same gig, same repetitive subjects, many traffic complaints (speed bumps among my favorite topics. I believe they should be in every neighborhood throughout the city. Roundabouts are okay, but really not effective in that regard.) And for those of you that have been told otherwise, our Fire Chief says bumps okay. Lack of interest and money again the issue.
