Since leaving the White House in January 2021, former president Donald Trump has become public enemy No. 1 in the eyes of the Department of Justice and several district attorneys.

To date, Trump has been charged with 34 felonies by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg for falsifying business records. The 45th president faces 40 felony counts in the investigation concerning classified documents at Mar-a-Lago. And, he has been charged with four felonies by Special Counsel Jack Smith regarding his role in the Jan. 6 incident. Trump is also expected to be charged for his role in the supposed plot to overturn the Georgia election results.

Tired-Of-It
Tired-Of-It

By now, anyone who doesn't see a two tiered justice system just isn't paying attention or has their head willfully in the sand.

Mr. Casual
Mr. Casual

Off topic but can anyone tell me how to navigate to where I can see all the comments on all the different articles in chrono order like the DR used to have?

El Guapisimo
El Guapisimo

MC - Looks like that feature is not in the new look. Maybe they will add it later. There is nesting, though it only allows minimal back and forth. Might be to minimize the trolling/flaming. One can click on a user's screen name and see where they posted. And, the software does keep your posts in the dashboard/profile.

El Guapisimo
El Guapisimo

Great Column, Chris! Gonna make a lot of the “guilty until proven innocent” left crowd come unglued. Can hear the heads popping now. LOL! Truth always does that to them. Always. But, ladle on more o’ that banana on their beloved banana republic they be cravin’ though this crooked joe admin. Yep, that’s the ticket! They’re McLuvin’ some banana republic. Too bad the TDS laden crowd is so indoctrinated that being fair and impartial never crosses their mind. Pretty suspicious is the timing of these nothingburger indictments being announced. Always when info/evidence comes out showing crooked joe’s obvious corruption. Coincidence? Yep. LMAO!

Sir Practical
Sir Practical

Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.

CD Brooks
CD Brooks

Good morning Sir Practical! The other day I saw where certain politicians were saying if they impeached Trump when they had the chance, they wouldn't have to deal with this. And those very same politicians, plus some newbies, are still making excuses to save him. Now, attorney's are actually trying to make a case for him "thinking the election was stolen?!" Then deflecting to the Hunter Biden case that could turn out to be far more than they bargained for. And not in a good way.

