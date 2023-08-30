Solano County made the national news last week.
County residents have been watching for several years as some secret, mysterious, and perhaps shadowy organization has been purchasing farmland in Eastern Solano County. Mayor Cat Moy, once a reporter for the Daily Republic, was one of the first to raise the alarm.
This investment group only identified as Flannery Associates has been paying over-market rate to farmers, using hard-pressure techniques to have them sell. Without any conversation with local residents or elected officials, they acquired 55,000 acres in this rural, windy, grass-covered area of rolling hills and windmills known mainly for dry-land farming, vernal pools, raising lambs, and Travis Air Force Base. Through investigative reporting the New York Times finally identified the individuals behind this, and their ultimate plans and published it last Friday.
In the absence of any information, local rumors and speculation swirled. Does the money come from China? (The New York Times revelation did not dispel common conspiracy theory, which persists). Was it the Russians who want to establish structures next to Travis Air Force Base to undermine the national security of the United States? There’s access to the San Francisco Bay-Delta system to the South – in the past there had been a plan to build a port. Or, this was very reminiscent of when Walt Disney secretly acquired land near Orlando Florida in order to build Disney World. Are there plans to build a new Disney resort?
Then surveys started going out to Solano County residents. Do you have a positive or negative view of the following: Joe Biden, Flannery Associates, Donald Trump, John Garamendi (one member of Congress), Mike Thompson (the other member of Congress). Huh? I wonder who commissioned this survey? Which of these is not like the other?
Then Friday the New York Times outed Flannery Associates as billionaire silicon valley investors. And it identified their plans. They didn’t propose a new Disney resort, but a sprawling new city that destroyed idyllic pastural agriculture land and represents a classic example of suburban sprawl.
The proponents painted a rosier picture – at least to each other (as reported in the New York Times); they still haven’t talked to any locals. They painted a picture of converting cheap agricultural cheap an urban paradise, new walkable city that integrated residential with commercial opportunities. It dangled the prospect of pioneering new design and construction techniques to built a city where “new forms of governance could be rethought.”
I don’t see any problem with this top-down “we’ll make money by bulldozing the yokels with our deep pockets” besides that it violates every planning and environmental plan in California, disrupts every Bay Area growth philosophy, infringes upon the fundamental principles that govern land use planning and growth sensibility in Solano County, and shows arrogance and complete disrespect for every local governance structure and elected official. Besides that, I don’t see a problem with their approach.
Oh except that the area doesn’t have water or any other infrastructure. The agriculture there is called “dry-land farming.” And in California, despite promise after promise of walkable communities – developers build bedroom communities for commuters – and the highways are too small to handle it.
After being outed by the New York Times, the Flannery Associates group followed their instincts to contact the local members of Congress. These investors still haven’t put in a phone call to any local elected official – as billionaires they fund the campaigns of governors, Senators, and members of Congress – that is the level where they are used to operating and their instincts told them to go there first. This strategy didn’t go well so far.
The local Congressman John Garamendi was quoted on the local public radio station as calling their behavior “just despicable.” For Flannery, this is an inauspicious start to a campaign to win the public over to their side.
Solano County has been on the front line of suburban sprawl for three decades and has a vault-load of seasoned veterans with extensive land-use knowledge, access to the best environmental attorneys in the State of California and hundreds of thousands of person-hours of experience fighting out-of-town developers. And….
This is not Disney World.
Jim DeKloe, a 34-year resident of Solano County, teaches Biotechnology and Biomanufacturing at Solano Community College. For a decade he served as Chair of the Executive Committee of the Solano Group of the Sierra Club. For the past few years he has worked to encourage industrial development within the city limits of the seven cities of Solano County. From 1994 to 2000 he wrote a community opinion column for the Daily Republic.
Log In
