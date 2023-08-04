Columnists-Dan Walters

Dan Walters: CalMatters Commentary

 By Glen Faison

Anaheim was a sleepy farm town until the mid-1950s, when cartoon tycoon Walt Disney chose it as the site for his iconic theme park.

As Disneyland, billing itself as the “happiest place on Earth,” began drawing millions of visitors, Anaheim’s civic and political leadership strived to establish it as a vacation and entertainment mecca by adding hotels and other facilities, such as stadiums for the Los Angeles Angels and Anaheim Ducks.

Tags

Recommended for you

(4) comments

Dave Shreeve
Dave Shreeve

Catchy new name there DJ!

Report Add Reply
El Guapisimo
El Guapisimo

Hey Dave! Glad to see you here. Welcome to the DR's new look and these forums.

Report Add Reply
El Guapisimo
El Guapisimo

Great Column, Dan! No surprise in swampy Cali. Payola taking politicians doing what is best for themselves and their donor buds.

Report Add Reply
RK
RK

[sleeping]

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.