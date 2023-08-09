Sue Augustine

It is with heavy hearts and deep sorrow that our family announces the passing of Sue Frances Augustine on Friday, August 4, 2023.

Sue was born in Detroit, Mich., on November 30, 1940, to Raymond and Alice Karl. After graduating from St. Mary’s High School in Mount Clemens, MI, Sue worked as a receptionist and switchboard operator for the City of Mt. Clemens. It was where she met and married Len Augustine who was stationed at Selfridge AFB. She accompanied Len throughout his Air Force career and strongly supported many military activities. She chaired the thrift shop at Travis Air Force Base and acted as a hostess at many installation events throughout his career as a squadron, group and wing commander. Those assignments included numerous moves to places like Dover AFB, DE; McGuire AFB, NJ; Andrews AFB, MD; Richmond AB, NSW, Australia; Ramstein AB, Germany; and the Pentagon in Washington, D.C.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.