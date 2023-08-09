It is with heavy hearts and deep sorrow that our family announces the passing of Sue Frances Augustine on Friday, August 4, 2023.
Sue was born in Detroit, Mich., on November 30, 1940, to Raymond and Alice Karl. After graduating from St. Mary’s High School in Mount Clemens, MI, Sue worked as a receptionist and switchboard operator for the City of Mt. Clemens. It was where she met and married Len Augustine who was stationed at Selfridge AFB. She accompanied Len throughout his Air Force career and strongly supported many military activities. She chaired the thrift shop at Travis Air Force Base and acted as a hostess at many installation events throughout his career as a squadron, group and wing commander. Those assignments included numerous moves to places like Dover AFB, DE; McGuire AFB, NJ; Andrews AFB, MD; Richmond AB, NSW, Australia; Ramstein AB, Germany; and the Pentagon in Washington, D.C.
Sue was a role model for the many friends she made over her 82 years of life. She was the kindest, most gracious and most generous listener to all she met. She was grateful for the time she had over the past three months to call and write many of those friends and family to let them know of her love for them.
Sue worked as a library assistant at both Vaca- ville Libraries. She volunteered for numerous charities and her church and community events such as Fiesta Days and the Onion Festival. Sue loved to ice skate, water and snow ski and loved to line dance. She crocheted for Hearts and Hands, counted money for St. Mary’s Church, worked at the Church Food Locker and strongly supported numerous non-profits throughout her life.
Sue is survived by her husband Leonard “Len” Augustine, son Leonard, Jr “Lennie” (Theresa Fuentes), granddaughter Lindsay, grandson Christopher (Kendra), Sisters Pat Greene, Michelle “Mike” Timmer (Paul Supan), brother Kip Karl (Lena), and great grandsons, Brian and Caleb Augustine. Preceding her in death were her sister Jacqueline Stuart and son Mark Augustine.
Services will take place at St. Mary’s Church, Vacaville. Friends are invited to a visitation from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. and a Rosary at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 10. On Friday August 11, a Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Immediately after the Mass a reception will follow at St Mary’s Parish Hall. The burial will be private at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery.
