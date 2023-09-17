Reed Onate

It is with devastating sorrow that the family of Reed Oñate announce his passing on Monday, August 28, 2023 in Roseville, CA, when Reed went to his eternal home with Jesus.
Reed was instrumental in the development and construction of thousands of homes and businesses throughout the Bay Area, and took pride in his role in shaping the future of his community and providing others places to live and call home. One of his fondest memories was being a part of the team responsible for the redevelopment of the San Francisco waterfront in the 90s, an area where his son calls home today.
A renaissance man in his own right, Reed was an artist, a writer, a welder, a father, and a man with a beautiful sense of aesthetics. With a white-collar job, but a blue-collar heart, Reed was just as likely to be visiting a museum or creating a beautiful oil painting for a loved one as he was to be making his own bricks or building a pergola in his back yard from scratch.
Always on a mission to make people laugh, Reed delivered his clever quips and so-bad-they-were-good “dad jokes” with a gleam in his hazel-green eyes and a sweet smile. Generous with his time and easy to have a conversation with, Reed was undoubtedly what you would call a people person.
Reed was deeply cherished and beloved by his family and friends, particularly by his parents Robert and Judy, to whom he constantly showed his love and compassion. It was a mission of Reed’s to make sure his mom and dad were safe and well in their elder years, and it was a mission he was delivering on in spades.
Reed was also a dedicated brother to Pilar and proud father of Reese, and to both he was devoted and irreplaceable. He enjoyed nothing more than rising them from their beds before the sun had a chance to wake up just to enjoy
a round of golf with his two favorite people. A bother they don’t find so bothersome anymore.
He loved and was loved by his aunties Margie and Dolores and cousins on both sides of his family. Reed was also fiercely loyal to the dear friends he made throughout his life, both new and old.
Reed is the beloved and cherished son of Robert and Judy, father of Reese, brother of Pilar (David), nephew of Margie, dear friend to Debi, and cousin and friend to many more.
Reed was preceded in death by his grandparents Robbie (Ray), Benjamen, Carmen, & Nemecio; as well as his aunties Dolores, Carmen (Michael), Emma; and uncle Bill. All of whom Reed loved immensely and they him.
There are no words sufficient to describe the kind of man Reed was, but he will live in his family’s hearts and minds with a deep, abiding love for eternity. Rest in Jesus’ arms until we see you again.
Reed’s viewing will be held at Fairfield Funeral Home, 1750 Pennsylvania Ave., Fairfield, CA 94533, on Tuesday September 19 at 4:00 p.m.
Memorial services & interment for Reed will be held on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at Rockville Cemetery, 4219 Suisun Valley Rd., Fairfield, CA 94534, with a remembrance meal to follow. Presiding will be Pastor Dean Roberts of the SunRise New Life Community Church in Vacaville, CA.
