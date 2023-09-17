Reed Onate

It is with devastating sorrow that the family of Reed Oñate announce his passing on Monday, August 28, 2023 in Roseville, CA, when Reed went to his eternal home with Jesus.

Reed was instrumental in the development and construction of thousands of homes and businesses throughout the Bay Area, and took pride in his role in shaping the future of his community and providing others places to live and call home. One of his fondest memories was being a part of the team responsible for the redevelopment of the San Francisco waterfront in the 90s, an area where his son calls home today.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.