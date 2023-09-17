Rachael Anne Prather

Anne Prather was born Rachael Anne Dickinson in Lincolnshire, England in 1933. She was the daughter of Harry and Barbara Dickinson of Blyborough Hall, near Gainsborough, the youngest of five. She went to school and lived through WWII in England and Wales, then finished school in Switzerland. At age 25 she married Philip B. Prather, an officer in the USAF, in Lincolnshire. Phil was transferred back to the US and eventually they settled permanently in Green Valley, California. They had four children, Jan, Leslie, Philip and Diana.
In addition to her four children, Anne was stepmom to three, Wendell, Peggy and Ken, and beloved Godmother, Auntie and ‘Mom’ figure to many, in both England and America. She had six grandchildren, four step-grand-kids, two great-grandchildren and one step-great-grandchild.
Beloved mom, wife, and friend, over the years Anne enjoyed giving to others with her time, creative talents, and words of encouragement. From early family days leading scout and 4-H projects, to sewing costumes, upholstery and needlework, to countless visits to others with meals, gifts, and notes, she remained a light in many peoples’ lives. Anne was active throughout her life in numerous organizations, including Grace Episcopal Church, for almost 60 years. She enjoyed golf well into her elder years and made many cherished friends along the way. She will be greatly missed.
Anne is survived by her four children and step-daughter; her grandchildren and step-grand-children Marlo, Rudy, Fay, Emily, Katherine, Rachel, David, John and Ben; as well as great- and step-great-grandchildren Avery, Logan, Hadlee, Lana, Elizabeth, Natalie and Henry. She is preceded in death by her parents and four siblings, including her beloved sister, June Huwaldt, from Sacramento, CA; her husband of 50 years, Phil; her two stepsons; and her step-granddaughter, Meagan Roepcke.
Anne’s life will be memorialized and celebrated on Tuesday, September 19 at 11:00 a.m. at Grace Episcopal Church, 1405 Kentucky Street, Fairfield, CA., with graveside burial and reception immediately following.
