Rachael Anne Prather

Anne Prather was born Rachael Anne Dickinson in Lincolnshire, England in 1933. She was the daughter of Harry and Barbara Dickinson of Blyborough Hall, near Gainsborough, the youngest of five. She went to school and lived through WWII in England and Wales, then finished school in Switzerland. At age 25 she married Philip B. Prather, an officer in the USAF, in Lincolnshire. Phil was transferred back to the US and eventually they settled permanently in Green Valley, California. They had four children, Jan, Leslie, Philip and Diana.

In addition to her four children, Anne was stepmom to three, Wendell, Peggy and Ken, and beloved Godmother, Auntie and ‘Mom’ figure to many, in both England and America. She had six grandchildren, four step-grand-kids, two great-grandchildren and one step-great-grandchild.

