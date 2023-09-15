Pardon “Gismo” Gardiner passed away on Tuesday, September 5, at his home in Vacaville, which was his wish to leave this earth at home with his dog Sadie by his side.
Gismo was born May 1, 1947, in Rhode Island to Pardon Sr and Elsie Gardiner, one of 13 children. He joined the Marines at the age of 18 where he proudly served his country, spending a tour in Vietnam. When his service was complete, he moved back to Rhode Island to work as a truck driver with United Sanitation for 3 years, then worked 6 years as an electrician for a company in Massachusetts.
In 1976, he moved to California, to be close to his parents, brothers, and sisters. He worked as a mechanic at Neal’s Exxon, and spent 15 years as an electrician at Mare Island, where he was promoted to foreman. He worked at Mare Island until the base closed in 1993 due to Base Realignment and Closure Commission. He worked for American Tower installing cell towers and finished his career at his brother’s company (Telstar Instruments) until he retired in 2010 due to medical issues.
In retirement, Gismo lived life doing all the things he loved. He was the best person to camp with as he always had the fire going and breakfast cooking before anyone woke up. He loved to fish in Alaska, with his brother John and friend Dennis, always up for a challenge for the biggest catch! He loved his dogs, was always around the family, enjoying a beer and a chat. He loved cruising and enjoyed many trips over the past five years, including annual visits to Rhode Island visiting his old stomping grounds and cousins.
He was a true character, making his presence known on the property where he lived. He was often the first person you’d see driving up to the property, sitting in his garage with friends or family, his dogs by his side. He’d be sure to let you know if you were driving too fast when you pulled onto the property, always protecting those dogs. He was larger than life, quick with a story, not afraid to yell at anyone that needed it, but willing to do anything in a heartbeat for the people he loved.
Gismo is survived by his daughter, Amber; three grandchildren; his dog, Sadie; five sisters, Joan, Shirley, June, Jane, and Judy; four brothers, Gene, Robert, Jim, John; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Connie; his parents; and his brothers Walter, Eddy, and Donald. Interment will be at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, November 6 for a full military honors detail...which he certainly earned by serving his country as a Marine.
There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, September 16 at 12:00 p.m. at 5989 Pleasants Valley Road. Come share your Gismo stories..... we all have so many!
