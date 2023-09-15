Pardon “Gismo” Gardiner passed away on Tuesday, September 5, at his home in Vacaville, which was his wish to leave this earth at home with his dog Sadie by his side.

Gismo was born May 1, 1947, in Rhode Island to Pardon Sr and Elsie Gardiner, one of 13 children. He joined the Marines at the age of 18 where he proudly served his country, spending a tour in Vietnam. When his service was complete, he moved back to Rhode Island to work as a truck driver with United Sanitation for 3 years, then worked 6 years as an electrician for a company in Massachusetts.

