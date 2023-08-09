Molly Diane Heberling

Diane was born in Mankato, MN, graduated from Oregon State University, was a 50 year resident of Marin County and lastly a 13 year resident of Paradise Valley Estates in Fairfield where she passed away peacefully with family at her bedside.

Diane spent her early years on a family lake resort in northern Minnesota. The family then moved to Oregon where she graduated from Gresham High and then from Oregon State University. She was a life long supporter of Delta Gamma sorority holding local and national alumni positions.

