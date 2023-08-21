Lee Locke Leonard journeyed to his homecoming led by angels on Saturday, July 29, 2023. Locke was born on December 29, 1964, at Travis Air Force base in Fairfield, CA to Charles Elwood Leonard and Gratia Leonard Newell.
Locke, the most loving and devoted husband, and father is survived by his wife, Roxanne; daughter, Samantha Crump (Jacob) of Long Beach; son, Cameron (Long Beach); brother, Blake Leonard (ID) (Kathy); and family cat, Luna. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gratia and Charles; his brother, Woody; and his beloved grandfather, Harry (Poppy) Locke.
Locke, a long term resident of Solano County, spent time in Florida and Southern California before returning to Fairfield, where he met the love of his life, the woman who would stand by his side through thick and thin until the very end, Roxanne. Roxanne, his children and the 49ers, Giants and Warriors defined him. He was an avid sports fan and coach to many kids in his community.
Locke had a successful career in sales management where his engaging personality and love of the spoken word endeared him to clients and friends alike. Locke had the personality and natural charisma to make friends no matter the situation, and his laugh was infectious to everyone around him. He was a man of many stories, especially around his favorite sports teams, and he most certainly expressed his opinion whether you asked or not.
As a man of true integrity, Locke would never budge under any circumstances, regardless if anyone had any idea what his words meant. He was a man with a simple taste of slacks and t-shirts, he focused on family without worrying about himself.
Locke was a loving man, defined by his love for his wife and his family. Family meant everything to him, and his family was there with him. The impact he had on his family and his friends, who he has known since his teens, will forever be felt. He will forever be missed and loved.
