John Limneos

John Daryl Limneos peacefully and unexpectedly passed away in the late evening of August 27, 2023. Earlier that day, he attended a baby shower for his newest great-grandchild, where he laughed and conversed with family and friends.
Born in San Francisco, he was the second of three children to Sava and Helen Limneos. In the summer of 1959, he met the love of his life, then Priscilla Williams, while camping at La Trianon. After he inadvertently lost her telephone number, he called every “Williams” in the SF phone book until he found her. They married on May 11, 1963.
He proudly served in the US Army where he was trained as a Green Beret Paratrooper. After serving in the US Army, John completed the SF Machinist Program and went to work for American Can. Still desiring the adrenaline rush, John became a Reserve in the US Army so that he could continue jumping out of airplanes. John had a short stint working as a traveling machinist but that took him away from home too often.
Eventually, he accepted a position as a police officer where he dutifully served the citizens of the City of Fairfield for 29 years. Many knew John as the Motorcycle Cop with the curly mustache and blue pipe who gave them a ticket. Of all the different facets of police work, he enjoyed the Motorcycle Division the best. John also loved target shooting with friends, the SF 49er’s and, of course, he loved Jesus and being part of the body at Grace Family Church.
John greatly loved his family. He is survived by his beloved wife, Priscilla; son, William (Cindy); son, James (Kendra); grandchildren, Joshua (Ariana), Matthew (Massiel), Kyler, Sierra and Cole; as well as great-grandchildren, Luca, Levi and coming soon, Sofia. He is also survived by his dear sister Linda (Steve) and numerous other extended family members. He was preceded in death by his parents, Sava and Helen and his brother, Ron.
Funeral services will be held on October 17, 2023 at 9:00 am at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon with a memorial service immediately afterward at the Fairfield Community Center Willow Hall. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Fairfield Police Officers Association or Special Forces Association, Chapter 23, PO Box 29335, San Francisco, CA 94129.
