Captain James “Jim” Lunn (USN Ret.) passed away unexpectedly in his home July 1, 2023. Jim was born in Adrian, MI on December 28th, 1937 to Matt and Marjorie Lunn. He attended Adrian high school where he was a three sport athlete letter- ing in football, swimming and track. He graduated from the University of Michigan with a degree in Education and as a Navy ROTC graduate from which he was commissioned in 1961. He later went on to get his graduate degree (MBA) in Distribution Management from Michigan State. He was married to his high school sweetheart Sally (Baker) for 61 years until her death in 2022.
Jim retired as a Captain from the Navy in 1990 after 30 years of commissioned service. At the time of his retirement, he was the Deputy Commander, Military Traffic Management Command Western Area in Oakland CA. His prior tours of duty included: Disbursing Officer, Food Services and Ship’s Store Officer, USS BAYFIELD (APA33); Inspection and Liaison Officer, Staff, Commandant, 9th Naval District; Naval School, Physical Distribution Management (student); Assistant Supply Officer, Cargo Officer, Antarctic Support Activities; Director, Land Air Freight Division, Naval Supply Center Norfolk; Michigan State University (student); Executive Officer, Navy Material Transportation Office Norfolk; Supply Officer, USS SEATTLE (AOE-3); Chief, Ocean Terminals Management Branch, MTMC, Washington, D. C.; Director, Physical Distribution and Inventory Control, Naval Sup- ply Center Oakland; Commanding Officer, Navy Material Transportation Office, Norfolk, VA; Commanding Officer, Naval School of Physical Distribution Management, Oakland, CA.
His awards and medals included Defense Superior Service Medal, the Meritorious Service Medal with Gold Star, the Joint Service Commendation Medal, the Navy Commendation Medal, the Meritorious Unit Commendation Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Antarctic Service Medal, and Armed forces Expeditionary Medal. He would probably have been the most proud to hear that several of his colleagues described him as one of the “finest officers” they had ever known.
In his retirement, Jim and Sally enjoyed traveling and in particular enjoyed taking cruises. In 2014, Jim and Sally moved to Paradise Valley Estates (PVE) located in Fairfield, CA from San Ramon, CA. They both made many new friends and became active in their new community. Jim was an avid golfer and was proud to have won a putting contest at PVE and also played a round of golf just days before his death.
Jim was pre-deceased by his wife, Sally. He is survived by his daughter Susan Thompson (Bobby), son Michael (Holly) and three grandchildren.
Jim will be interred at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery located in Dixon, CA. Services will be scheduled at a later date.
