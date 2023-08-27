Colonel (ret.) Earl Homer Heal, 90, a proud USAF veteran, passed away Friday, August 11, 2023 at an acute care facility with loving wife Niki by his side.
The son of Larcher and Cordelia (Hallows) Heal, Earl grew up in Woodburn, IL. He was born June 8, 1933, and graduated from the University of Illinois. Earl lived his last 33 years in Vacaville, CA with the exception of a three year stint as an airline first officer based in Kentucky following USAF retirement in 1989.
On March 31, 1959, after completing a long distance courtship with the former Androniki (Niki) Ioanidou of Athens, Greece, they were married, at the nearby church in Nea Erythraia.
Earl’s youth was defined by the rewards and hard labor of farm life during the depression. Early education was a one room school house. Transportation for the reasonable 1.5 mile trek was predominantly either a Shetland pony or on a bicycle.
Electing to complete his mandatory two-year ROTC obligation at U of I, Earl finished his four years with his B.S. degree, and officers commission in the Air Force in 1955. He proudly pinned on his wings a year later, and over the next three decades received numerous accolades as a pilot including several Air Medals. He flew the T-34, T-28, B-25, C-124, C-141 and the RB-57. Earl’s numerous command duties (Bronze Star and several Meritorious Service Medals) included a tour in Vietnam as a command rescue coordinator.
Along with caring for his family and fulfilling his military obligations, Earl would volunteer his remaining time to his community, fellow veterans, and of course his church. He served with Meals on Wheels, Solano County Grand Jury Association, Military Officers Association, Daedalians, Taxpayers association, and many others. Earl particularly enjoyed being a columnist for a local paper with a team of other writers providing their combined years of professional, historical, and political experience to further inform and educate their community.
Earl is survived by wife Niki; son and daughter-in-law/granddaughters, Ray and Cheryl Heal/Lindsey(Brandon), Keera; daughter/ grandson, Sonya Winchell/Nikolas(deceased)/ Alexander. He was also preceded in death by his parents, and brother, Wayne.
Funeral service will be at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, September 1, 2023 at Community United Methodist Church Fairfield with Pastor Lois officiating. Interment will be at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery. Visitation will be held after the interment at Community United Methodist Church.
The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Community United Methodist Church of Fairfield, or the charity of your choice.
Arrangements entrusted to Bryan-Braker Funeral Home, (707) 425-4697.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.