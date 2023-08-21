Debra Moody-Perry

Debra "Debbie" Lucille Moody-Perry, 66, peacefully passed on Tuesday, August 1st, 2023, in Mountain Home, Arkansas.
She was born on September 22nd, in Chillicothe, Ohio, to Glen Rockwell Moody, Sr. and Esther Lucille Moody (Scott). Debbie was the 4th of 7 brothers and sisters: Linda Louise, Glen Rockwell (Rocky) Jr, David C., Glenna Sue, William (Bill) Alfred, and Sharon Kay. Growing up, the family moved from Ohio and hopped all over the United States and then California from Sacramento to Victorville, landing in Fairfield as their final spot. From youth to teen, Debbie was a member of the International Order of the Rainbow for Girls. She graduated from Fairfield High School in 1974. Continuing her education at Texas Tech University as an English major. She worked for the phone company Southwestern Bell for 20 years, helping connect the world to loved ones as a phone operator.
Debbie always enjoyed being around family; she was gentle and outspoken at times. She was a fantastic and loyal Mother, Stepmother, Grandmother, Aunt, Daughter, Sister, Coworker, and Friend. She was rooted deeply in her faith and would pray for anyone she came across that was in need. She was crafty, loved to sew, and absolutely adored everything about Christmas. She adored reading, romantic movies, and rock & roll music.
Debbie is survived by her husband, Robert Perry; her son, Timothy Daniel Foster (Danny) his wife, Amerens Lydia (Amy) Foster, four stepdaughters, Erin (James) Justice, Miriam Smith, Sarah Perry, and Lillian Perry, stepson Stephen (Megan) Perry; and 11 grandchildren, Emily, Alyssa, Caleb, Timothy Kyle, Ava, Elizabeth, Joshua, Gabe, Riley Jay Cash, Levi and Xander, five siblings and their spouses, Linda & Larry Halliday, David Moody, Sue & Rick Violette, Bill Moody, and Sharon & Don Trujillo. Her Nephews and Nieces: Christopher, Brian, Andrew, Amber, Timothy, and Katelyn. Debbie was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Rocky.
