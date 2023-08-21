Debra Moody-Perry

Debra "Debbie" Lucille Moody-Perry, 66, peacefully passed on Tuesday, August 1st, 2023, in Mountain Home, Arkansas.

She was born on September 22nd, in Chillicothe, Ohio, to Glen Rockwell Moody, Sr. and Esther Lucille Moody (Scott). Debbie was the 4th of 7 brothers and sisters: Linda Louise, Glen Rockwell (Rocky) Jr, David C., Glenna Sue, William (Bill) Alfred, and Sharon Kay. Growing up, the family moved from Ohio and hopped all over the United States and then California from Sacramento to Victorville, landing in Fairfield as their final spot. From youth to teen, Debbie was a member of the International Order of the Rainbow for Girls. She graduated from Fairfield High School in 1974. Continuing her education at Texas Tech University as an English major. She worked for the phone company Southwestern Bell for 20 years, helping connect the world to loved ones as a phone operator.

