Barbara Petersen

Barbara was born in Los Banos, CA on October 15, 1930 and as a tiny baby moved with her parents and sister to Fairfield, CA, where her father was the telegrapher for the railroad. Mom attended Fairfield schools and graduated from Armijo High School class of 1948. Barbara continued her friendship with a group of women who she attended school with. They called themselves the “Armijo Girls” and would meet for lunch monthly for the rest of their lives.
Barbara was introduced to Chester Petersen during the summer of 1948 by a mutual friend Gil Richardson. Dad needed a date to go to the State Fair. He had been stood up and was the driver for the outing so Gil suggested Barbara. Mom and Dad were married in June of 1949 after Mom had completed a year of college. They were together for 62 years until Dad’s passing in 2011.
Barbara and Chester raised four children on the ranch in Paradise Valley. As a family they were all involved in 4-H. Mom and Dad were Leaders from 1960 to 1975. While raising four children Mom volunteered monthly as a Candy Striper for the Hospital Guild at the Fairfield Hospital.
Mom and Dad enjoyed taking their travel trailer and small boat to various Sierra lakes and British Columbia. They had a wonderful group of friends that they would trailer with. In the later years they took many cruises.
Barbara and Chester moved back to Paradise Valley in 2006 to live in Paradise Valley Estates where they made many new friends. Mom was active in the knitting group and knitted many lap robes to be donated to the Veterans Hospital in St. Helena. She enjoyed playing cards with the Shanghai Card group. Mom was also involved with P.E.O. Chapter VT and held various offices. Barbara continued to live at Paradise Valley Estates after Chester’s passing and was a fixture in the facility with her little dog Sparky.
Barbara was preceded in death by Harry DeLong, Irene Wells DeLong, Margaret Joelle DeLong (Sister) and Chester E. Petersen.
She was survived by her children William C. Petersen of Suisun, CA, Margaret R. Petersen (Dirk) of Anchorage, AK, Annina P. McKenna of Rio Vista, CA, and Howard D. Petersen (Vicky) of Vacaville, CA; three grandchildren, and three
