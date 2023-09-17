Barbara Petersen

Barbara was born in Los Banos, CA on October 15, 1930 and as a tiny baby moved with her parents and sister to Fairfield, CA, where her father was the telegrapher for the railroad. Mom attended Fairfield schools and graduated from Armijo High School class of 1948. Barbara continued her friendship with a group of women who she attended school with. They called themselves the “Armijo Girls” and would meet for lunch monthly for the rest of their lives.

Barbara was introduced to Chester Petersen during the summer of 1948 by a mutual friend Gil Richardson. Dad needed a date to go to the State Fair. He had been stood up and was the driver for the outing so Gil suggested Barbara. Mom and Dad were married in June of 1949 after Mom had completed a year of college. They were together for 62 years until Dad’s passing in 2011.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.