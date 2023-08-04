FAIRFIELD — Arlton Cabanero is still deciding his career path.
The Buckingham Charter graduate, who is heading to Solano Community College, got a hefty dose of what work could be if he opts to go into nursing.
Cabanero was one of 31 county youths participating in the NorthBay Medical Center camp for three days.
On Thursday morning, he "assisted" with the birth of a "baby" in a NorthBay Medical center delivery room.
He was by the side of Noel, a life-size doll that delivers a "baby." Then, he helped deliver the "placenta."
"This is pretty interesting," he said, after the birth. "You see a vague perception (of it) in the movies. Everything is a first experience. It's a real eye-opener."
Nurse Camp began in 2004 and was on hiatus for 2020-2022 because of Covid-19.
"Campers" must apply. A committee determines who will participate.
The focus is on learning in a fun environment. Participants practice giving injections using oranges and saline. Stitching a banana together teaches the basics of suturing.
Incoming Vanden High seniors Brandi Cheechov and Hayden Brower paired up Tuesday morning to experience life in labor and delivery.
The first challenge was to diaper, swaddle and suction a newborn. The next station involved massaging an inflated balloon, with a ping ball inside. The goal: Get the ping pong ball to the bottom of the balloon without popping it.
Brower's balloon popped. He said applied too much pressure.
The team of two made their way around the various stations in four minutes and 20 seconds. The last team at that station came in at three minutes and 35 seconds.
Cheechov is interested in the medical field. The experiences in the intensive care unit kicked her adrenaline in to high gear, she said.
"The ER (emergency room) was cool, too," she said.
Brower's mother, Carol Brower, is an ICU nurse at NorthBay. He, too, has an interest in pursuing a career in the medical field. The toughest challenge at NorthBay for him was seeing what happens in trauma.
"It's really stressful," he said.
Nurse Jenna Stevens worked with the group. "It's all about having fun," she said, adding that "weird" things can happen in labor and delivery.
Nurse Brittney Ciraulo dropped by to watch the group. She participated in Nurse Camp 10 years ago.
She knew she wanted to be a nurse and thought pediatrics would be a good fit. Nurse Camp showed her the emergency room was where she should be.
Ciraulo represents the third generation of her family in nursing. Her grandmother, Mary Hempen, co-founded Nurse Camp with Maureen Allain.
Her mother, Amy Ciraulo, is also a NorthBay Medical Center nurse.
"Soak it all up," was Brittney Ciraulo's advice to the Nurse Camp participants. "Stay determined. Things worth having are worth the effort. Work hard, stay determined and focused."
Brittney Ciraulo will run Nurse Camp in the future with Nora Fey.
In the neonatal unit, the youth learned from nurse Laurel Nielson and used a stethoscope to listen to one baby's heartbeat.
She explained that to go home from the NICU a baby must be able to breathe on its own, keep its body temperature without assistance and eat on its own.
