FAIRFIELD — Wreaths Across America is asking everyone to join them in waving the flag in remembrance of 9/11.
A live event will occur from 6 to 7 a.m. Sept. 12 and broadcast on the Wreaths Across America’s official Facebook page and broadcast over Wreaths Across America Radio from Maine, according to a press release.
The broadcasts will include interviews and stories from volunteers, supporters, Gold Star families, veterans, first responders and members of the next generation.
The nonprofit group holds a weekly event on Tuesdays, where they raise the American flag and say the Pledge of Allegiance from the Freeport Flag Ladies Monument located on Route 1 in Jonesboro, Maine, near the "tip lands" where balsam is harvested to make veterans’ wreaths for placement on National Wreaths Across America Day each December, according to the press release.
The monument was built by Wreaths Across America in partnership with its founder, Morrill Worcester, in September 2019, after the Freeport Flag Ladies retired following 18 years of waving the American Flag in Freeport, Maine, each Tuesday since Sept. 11, 2001, the release said.
Wreaths Across America is encouraging the public to join this weekly tradition starting Sept. 12 by sharing their pictures and videos on social media using the hashtag #FlagsAcrosstheCountry. Participants can also submit videos and photos easily on the http://WreathsAcrossAmerica.memfox.io/flagwaving. Follow the group on Facebook, share where you are participating, and share on your own social channels.
The National Wreaths Across America Day is Dec. 16.
