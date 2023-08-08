Construction continues on apartments in Suisun City, Tuesday, April 25, 2023. Affordable housing is a national issue that came up during the recent National Association of Counties in Austin, Texas, attended by Solano County Supervisor Wanda Williams. (Robinson Kuntz/Daily Republic)
FAIRFIELD — Solano County is not alone in its need for mental health professionals.
"It's a national crisis," Supervisor Wanda Williams said in a phone interview Monday. She recently attended the annual conference of the National Association of Counties in Austin, Texas.
She came back somewhat buoyed by the fact Solano is not alone on many of the difficult issues it faces, although with that comes the realization that competition for those professionals extends well beyond the Bay Area and even the state.
"With such a small pool, we are competing for the same people," Williams said.
The Solano County Behavioral Health Division could not be reached for specifics on current staffing issues, but it has been raised as part of general discussions of employee vacancies across the county.
It means, Williams added, that the county must come up with innovative ways to attract those candidates and to keep the staff it has.
Money and benefits are a standard response, of course, but there has to be more.
"One of the takeaways was to really think outside the box," said Williams, who is preparing a written report for the board. She also plans to present that report at a board meeting.
One of those ways is to extend the search within the broader medical profession, and to seek out those individuals who might be looking for a change, or more specific, search for those who may have wanted to go into the mental health field originally, but went a different direction.
To get them trained and certified, the county not only must be ready to pay for that, but also to find ways to bring those courses closer to home – notably, Solano Community College.
The NACo conference was just the latest learning opportunity for the newest Solano supervisor. She said attending California State Association of Counties events, including a legislative conference, has been helpful.
"Because I got to learn about my roles, and I got to learn from other (counties)," Williams said. "It is really networking, and the more people you meet, the more people you can call upon (for help)."
Another key issue that was part of the national conference was affordable and workforce housing – also a national issue, she said.
She said a big part of that is finding ways to trim environmental review requirements.
However, identifying the kind of workforce housing that is needed, including farm labor housing, is also critical.
Williams acknowledges the advantages larger counties have on mid-sized and small counties – both in terms of money and political influence. She said it is a reality Solano has to hurdle.
The conference, however, gave her hope.
"I'm very hopeful for Solano County. I think it's really time for Solano to be seen, and not just be the county you drive through to get to San Francisco or Sacramento," Williams said.
"Will there be things to overcome, of course. But we have to do it," Williams said.
(1) comment
Solano County is a great place to live if you have the money. So pay is a big part of the answer. And Tuoro University in Vallejo has a good medical program, so it’s not just SCC. I’ve often thought providing a subsidized housing block for beginning teachers and other needed professions for a year would be an attraction.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.