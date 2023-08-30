VALLEJO — Caltrans plans to shut down westbound Interstate 80, between Interstate 780 and Highway 4, from 9 p.m. Thursday through 5 a.m. Tuesday.
Traffic will be detoured beginning at the westbound I-80/I-780 interchange in Vallejo.
"The closure includes the closures of all westbound traffic lanes on ... I-80 on the Zampa Bridge across the Carquinez Strait. Eastbound I-80 traffic lanes will remain open," the state Department of Transportation reported.
Motorists traveling west on I-80, at I-780 or the Curtola Parkway, will need to take eastbound I-780 in Vallejo and continue to southbound Interstate 680 to reach westbound Highway 4, westbound Highway 24 or westbound Interstate 580 to access central and south Bay Area destinations.
Caltrans has also scheduled nightly lane closures at various times during the weekend of Aug. 31 to perform work on the I-80/Highway 29 Bridge Separation Project.
"Motorists traveling on westbound I-80 just east of the Carquinez Bridge Toll Plaza should drive with caution as traffic will be reduced down to one lane on westbound I-80 before the bridge," Caltrans stated.
"These nightly lane reductions will be in place on westbound I-80 from Magazine Street in Vallejo to the Carquinez Toll Plaza. The lane closures are needed to allow crews to perform additional work on the elevated section of westbound I-80 in Vallejo just east of the Carquinez Bridge."
For more information, call the Contra Costa I-80 Pave Project Information Hotline at (510) 286-0319. The hotline has been set up for the travelers and residents living in Contra Costa and Solano counties.
