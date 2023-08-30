DRGraphics-Traffic

VALLEJO — Caltrans plans to shut down westbound Interstate 80, between Interstate 780 and Highway 4, from 9 p.m. Thursday through 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Traffic will be detoured beginning at the westbound I-80/I-780 interchange in Vallejo.

