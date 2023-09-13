FAIRFIELD — The Solano County supervisors on Tuesday were told by their federal lobbyist that a temporary government shutdown is looming in Washington, D.C.
That would mean, among other issues, that delivery of Social Security checks could be interrupted.
While the issue of Social Security checks did not come up directly during the legislative update, Tom Joseph, vice president and managing partner of Parragon Lobbying, said that the Senate and the House of Representatives are moving on very different tracks when it comes to government funding.
The end of the fiscal year is Sept. 30, and Joseph could see no way that the issue could be resolved by then.
He said the most conservative element of the Republican Party is demanding deep domestic spending cuts in order to support a government spending package, and will not support even a temporary spending plan without assurances of those cuts.
The Senate, on the other hand, has cruised forward more comfortably with a plan that actually adds to domestic spending, Joseph said.
The White House thought it had reached a compromise in May, only to have the House Republicans claim the promise was only to set a spending ceiling and there was nothing about lowering the spending floor.
In other action, the board:
• Was introduced to Sayros Yadgar, the new energy utility manager within General Services, and Matt Hardy, who was promoted to Public Works operations manager. He has more than 20 years with the county.
• Recognized Charles K. "Casey" Bowers, Public Works operations manager, upon his retirement from the Department of Resource Management after 32 years with Solano County.
• Appointed Cynthia Gordon Foreman, Claims and Civil Litigation manager, as Solano County’s primary representative to Public Risk Innovation, Solutions, and Management, and County Counsel Bernadette Curry as the alternate representative.
• Recognized Sept.15 as POW-MIA Recognition Day in Solano County.
• Recognized September as National Forensic Science Week in Solano County.
• Approved issuing notice that $3.2 million is available for projects and/or programs to address the need for affordable housing in Solano County.
• Agreed to reclassify the board aide position title to district representative.
• Affirmed that county veterans halls in Solano will be referred to as the Solano County Veterans Memorial Hall with the city of location included in the title. It also authorized General Services to seek contract services for design and installation of the new signage at each hall.
• Authorized the purchase of the office building located at 460 Union Ave., in Fairfield, for $2.45 million, plus administrative fees, estimated closing costs and appraisal fees; and approved an appropriation transfer of $2.5 million in 2011 Public Safety Realignment revenue in the Probation Department, and a transfer of $2.5 million from the Probation Department to the Accumulated Capital Outlay Fund.
