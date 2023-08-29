FAIRFIELD — Volunteers are needed for the annual Solano County Coastal Cleanup Day events, with more than 60 sites targeted.
“Coastal Cleanup Day is now more than just a cleanup event in Solano County. It has become a public stewardship day bringing together local businesses, neighbors, school groups, and faith communities to be a part of our growing movement to keep our land and waterways clean from Solano to the sea”, Narcisa Untal, a principal planner with the county Department of Resource Management, said in a statement.
The county and cities are working with the Solano Resource Conservation District to serve as coordinators for the 39th Cleanup Day, which is runs 9 a.m. to noon on Sept. 23.
"More than 2,500 local Solano volunteers participate in the countywide Coastal Cleanup Day events every year by converging at creeks, parks, open spaces, city trails and trash hot spots to remove thousands of plastic cigarette filters and thousands of pounds of plastic bottles, single use food containers and wrappers, grocery bags, and more," the county statement said.
Volunteers are asked to bring reusable cleanup supplies, such as work gloves, a water bottle, or a bucket "to help ensure their work sites generate no trash of their own. Each site will be well-stocked with the necessary supplies for the folks for whom that's not possible."
The Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta, with which Solano County shares a border, drains more than 40% of California’s runoff water to the Pacific Ocean.
"Trash and chemical pollution from our cities flow into storm drains and other waterways before continuing to the Sacramento River, Suisun Marsh, Carquinez Strait or San Pablo Bay. From there, the water drains to the ocean. 80% of plastic in our oceans comes from our cities. Cleaning upstream – our city streets and creeks – helps prevent trash from where it starts, protecting birds and other marine animals, keeping our food chains protected while also beautifying local communities," the statement said.
This event is the state’s largest annual volunteer and data-collection event. For a complete listing of Solano County partners and community cleanups, visit cleanupsolano.org.
