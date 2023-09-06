FAIRFIELD — The City of Fairfield is hosting a "Trash Mob" Community Clean-Up Day, 9 to 11 a.m. Sept. 16 across from the Arco AM/PM gas station at 105 Lopes Road, along the chain link fence.

Snacks and water will be provided during the morning safety brief.  The city provides all necessary supplies and safety gear to volunteers.

