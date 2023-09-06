featured Volunteers needed for Lopes Road cleanup Daily Republic Staff Sep 6, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save FAIRFIELD — The City of Fairfield is hosting a "Trash Mob" Community Clean-Up Day, 9 to 11 a.m. Sept. 16 across from the Arco AM/PM gas station at 105 Lopes Road, along the chain link fence.Snacks and water will be provided during the morning safety brief. The city provides all necessary supplies and safety gear to volunteers.To register, call Karen Rees at (707) 428-7767 to sign up or email krees@fairfield.ca.gov. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Roads And Traffic Crime Chemistry Weapons Armed Forces A3 090623 Social Services Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now 'So arrogant it's amazing': Solano County ranchers decry tech billionaires' land grab 49ers-Nick Bosa contract stalemate an embarrassment Flannery to reach out with glimpse of project vision Benicia, Fairfield moving forward after Lopes Road landslide Thompson meets with Flannery executive; details not released Local Events Latest e-Edition Daily Republic To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
