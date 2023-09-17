Visitors enjoy El Rancho Nursery and Garden Center's display during the 5th Annual Solano Home and Garden Show at Harbison Event Center in Vacaville, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. (Susan Hiland/Daily Republic)
VACAVILLE — The Solano Home and Garden Show has made its home at the Harbison Event Center, where visitors get a chance to feel history and also shop for home improvement ideas.
Original owners Nicole and John Arabia launched the show in October 2014. They passed it over in 2019 to Shawna Arzadon, who was one of the people that helped with the show's production.
"It has grown so much," Arzadon said, "and we always hope for a million visitors."
They have 80 vendors this year for the two-day event, with something for everyone filling all the buildings. They have live music with Alan Brownlee and Johnny & the B Goods. They also have an area for the littlest visitors called the Kids Korner Yard Games, a Bingo Scavenger Hunt, along with workshops and demos with Ahmed Hassan from HGTV.
Arzadon's friend Brad Grant came out to give some support.
"This is an amazing event. I had no idea what I was walking into," he said.
He was happy to see the Harbison Event Center was being used for a big event.
"It's nice to see the space used," he said.
Visitors got a taste Saturday of the many local businesses that can help them with home improvement projects big and small.
El Rancho Nursery and Garden Center from Vacaville was a new vendor this year. They took a space of about 1,000 square feet and filled it with foliage, lots of plants, a fountain and a nice area to hear Hassan talk. It was one of the most popular areas of the day.
The nursery has been a staple of the area for 43 years. It got a new owner, Liza Abboud, last August.
"We are a full-service nursery," she said. "We work on installations of plants and trees of all sizes."
Abboud was happy to report that they recently have been redoing the store and have added indoor plants for sale.
"I am constantly learning and we are working on trying different plants to see what works in this area," she said.
They are also a great place to find out more information about planting, and upkeep for keeping plants healthy and happy.
The Solano Home and Garden Show continues from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
