home-garden-show-vendors.png

Plenty of vendors bring their goods to the 5th Annual Solano Home and Garden Show at Harbison Event Center in Vacaville, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. (Susan Hiland/Daily Republic)

VACAVILLE — The Solano Home and Garden Show has made its home at the Harbison Event Center, where visitors get a chance to feel history and also shop for home improvement ideas. 

Original owners Nicole and John Arabia launched the show in October 2014. They passed it over in 2019 to Shawna Arzadon, who was one of the people that helped with the show's production. 

home-garden-show-el-rancho-091623.png

Visitors enjoy El Rancho Nursery and Garden Center's display during the 5th Annual Solano Home and Garden Show at Harbison Event Center in Vacaville, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. (Susan Hiland/Daily Republic)
home-garden-show-grill-091623.png

Grills and patio ideas are on display during the 5th Annual Solano Home and Garden Show at Harbison Event Center in Vacaville, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. (Susan Hiland/Daily Republic)

