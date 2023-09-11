The Week Ahead: Solano County Home & Garden Show Fall Festival this weekend Daily Republic Staff Sep 11, 2023 8 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save VACAVILLE — The Solano County Home and Garden Show Fall Festival returns this weekend.The show has been a tradition since 2015 with thousands of attendees.Attendees can meet home improvement specialists who can share their expertise on the latest products and services to find those finishing touches for unfinished projects and more.Shop with local artisans who design and make unique gifts and home décor items. There will also be fun family-friendly activities like bowling, ring toss, Bingo Scavenger Hunt, and food.The hours will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at 1661 E. Monte Vista Ave. in Vacaville.Tickets sold at the gate general admission $8, seniors and military $5 (no other discounts applied) and kids 12 and under are free.Free parking will be at the end of Nut Tree road, behind Fenton's Creamery. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Trade The Economy Crafts Games And Toys A3 091123 Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now 'So arrogant it's amazing': Solano County ranchers decry tech billionaires' land grab Mashburn tells Flannery leader there's a lot of hard realities ahead Solano supervisor among thousands stuck at Burning Man Community emphasizes they don't want Menard Energy project Dear Annie: Longing for more time with nephew's children who live nearby Local Events Latest e-Edition Daily Republic To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
