The Week Ahead: Rowland Freedom Center hosts 'Planes, Trains and Automobiles' car show this weekend Daily Republic Staff Sep 11, 2023 VACAVILLE — The Rowland Freedom Center will host a "Planes, Trains and Automobiles" car show this weekend.Classic and modern hot rods and aircraft that date back to the first World War, and expansive model train sets at this educational exhibit will all be on hand.The event will occur from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Nut Tree Airport, 300 County Airport Road, Vacaville.This is open to any type of car, motorcycle or military vehicle.Tickets are $5 for ages 12 and up, children 5-12 are $5 and those younger than 5 are free.For more information, visit rowlandfreedomcenter.org.
