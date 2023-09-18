The Week Ahead: Grape Stomp opens new exhibit at Vacaville Museum Daily Republic Staff Sep 18, 2023 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save VACAVILLE — Vacaville Museum will give visitors a chance to recreate an iconic moment in television from an "I Love Lucy" episode with a grape stomp Saturday.The event is scheduled from 1 to 5 p.m. at the museum, 213 Buck Ave. in Vacaville.The grapes will be provided by Gilpin Estate in Vacaville. This is an event to kick off the new "Fruit of the Vine: It’s a Grape Story" exhibit, which opened Sept. 16.The exhibit highlights the contributions of Solano County to winemaking history as well as the history of resilience of the ever-changing valley. The museum is open from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays. For more information, call 707-447-4513. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags A3 091823 Botany Food Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Planned resort at Rockville, Suisun Valley gets Airport Commission OK Mashburn tells Flannery leader there's a lot of hard realities ahead Family searching for missing woman, Jessie Covey Suisun City council puts city manager on administrative leave Kelly wins seat on Vacaville Unified school board Local Events Latest e-Edition Daily Republic To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
