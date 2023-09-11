VACAVILLE — The Ag & Art Film Festival starts Wednesday.
The event will run through Sunday at Journey Downtown in Vacaville.
A Red Carpet Kick Off Party for filmmakers, sponsors and festival passholders is set for 5:30 on the opening night. The kickoff event is at the Vacaville Town Square library.
All screenings take place during the day in movie blocks. The first block is at 10 a.m. and the second is at 2 p.m., with a break for lunch in between. The schedule is identical Thursday through Saturday. On Sunday, the first movie block is at 10 a.m., then after a short break, the final block begins at 1 p.m.
Each movie block ticket is $18. A festival pass is $125, which gets the passholder into all of the films, the evening programs, the kick-off party, and first dibs on purchasing tickets to the awards dinner.
Out of 53 film submissions received worldwide, 32 will screen at the festival.
Thursday is a day of art films and an art panel. The 10 a.m. film, “Standing Strong: Elizabeth Catlett,” profiles the struggles and triumphs of Elizabeth Catlett, a Mexican-American artist and political activist who was a pioneer in the Black Arts movement. The 2 p.m. film, “Darwin Nix,” documents the artist’s struggles with “confederate sentimentality” he has witnessed since returning to the small Alabama town he grew up in after living in Memphis, Philadelphia and Santa Fe as an accomplished fine art painter.
At 6 p.m., “The Importance of Art” panel, presented by On Stage Vacaville and the Ag & Art Magazine, will happen after the screening of the documentary “Soul Providers: Los Angeles,” a film by filmmaker and festival director, Lisa Murray, which takes viewers into the thoughts, inspiration and creative process of five artists who live and work in Los Angeles.
Friday is a day of ag films. “International Ag Shorts,” at 10 a.m., is followed by a farmer panel, presented by Solano County Farm Bureau. The short films include “The Dairy Farmer” (UK), “The Hoof Trimmer” (U.S.), “Oot Here Mae Lane” (Ireland) and “Apple Harvest” (Canada).
The multiple award-winning South African film “The Last Seed” will be shown at 2 p.m. It is directed by first-time director Andrea Gema, from Cape Town, South Africa.
“The Amphora Project," a film about how the ancient winemaking vessels are being explored by winemakers in San Luis Obispo County, shows at 10 a.m. Saturday. A panel of Solano County winemakers – Lisa Howard, Ron Lanza and Candace Balestra – will take the stage to speak about the local wine scene. This program is presented by the Vacaville Museum as it kicks off its “Fruit of the Vine: A Grape Story” exhibit (Sept. 16 to May 18).
“Into the Spotlight," at 2 p.m., is directed by Thaddeus D. Matula, an Emmy and Peabody Award-winning director of scripted and documentary film and television. The film follows a Dallas-based theater troupe composed of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, who are determined to write, rehearse and perform their 11th annual original musical during the 2021-2022 season.
Sunday is the final day of films. The morning movie block consists of short ag films and then the 1 p.m. film, “You Just Can’t See Them From the Road,” profiles rancher families in California on the brink of losing their land and way of life.
The festival concludes with the “Awards Dinner” at Backdoor Bistro. Tickets will be going on sale for the dinner soon, but are included with the VIP Festival Pass. Individual movie tickets and festival passes are on sale now on the website of On Stage Vacaville, which has partnered with the film festival this year.
Journey Downtown is located at 308 Main St.
