DRGraphics-Solano-Schools
By Glen Faison

VACAVILLE — A new school – with 180 K-8 students enrolled – opens its doors Aug. 17 in Vacaville.

"For the first time in over 30 years, Vacaville will see a brand new school campus opening. We are excited to announce the grand opening of the new Kairos Public Schools Innovative Scholars campus," Jared Austin, co-founder and executive director of Kairos Public Schools, said in a statement.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.