VACAVILLE — A new school – with 180 K-8 students enrolled – opens its doors Aug. 17 in Vacaville.
"For the first time in over 30 years, Vacaville will see a brand new school campus opening. We are excited to announce the grand opening of the new Kairos Public Schools Innovative Scholars campus," Jared Austin, co-founder and executive director of Kairos Public Schools, said in a statement.
"Located in the new subdivision of Brighton Landing and Robert Ranch off of Leisure Town and Elmira roads, the campus represents a blend of modern architecture, advanced safety features, including artificial intelligence (AI), and represents the future of Kairos Public Schools," he said.
Kairos also has a campus on Elm Street where 495 students will attend class.
The school includes classrooms equipped with technology integration and flexible seating arrangements, fostering interactive and collaborative learning, and a flexible learning environment that blends in-person learning with at-home learning, the school district reported.
The AI element on campus includes facial and car license recognition technology, and if a gun is viewed, it automatically alerts officials on campus and the Police Department. Even more advanced measures are being worked into the system as well, Austin said in a phone interview.
The scholar campus is the first of three phases for a complex that also will include K-12 facilities. When built out, they will spread over 27 acres that were purchased in two transactions starting in 2018.
Austin said that the students were selected for the school through its admissions and lottery system.
"We accept all students. They can have disabilities; they can be English-learners," he said, adding that the waiting list to attend Kairos schools has grown to 1,022.
"We have an average of 700 to 100 students on the wait-list every year," Austin said.
A grand opening for the new Kairos Public Schools Innovative Scholars campus is scheduled for Aug. 25.
"We envision this Kairos Public Schools campus to be more than just a place for academic learning. With this new campus, we aim to cultivate an environment where families can grow and thrive together as a collaborative partnership to help meet their scholar’s goals. We're excited about this new chapter and look forward to continuing to develop responsible citizens, effective communicators, self-directed learning and critical thinkers," Austin, along with co-founder Leslie Shebley, said in a statement.
