native-american-pena-adobe-dancers-080523.JPG

Kalpulli Anahuak Aztec dancers wow the crowd with Aztec dancing during the second annual Native American Day at Peña Adobe Park in Vacaville, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. (Susan Hiland/Daily Republic)

VACAVILLE — The smell of burning sage filled the air as the Aztec dancers wafted it across themselves Saturday at the second annual Native American Day at Peña Adobe. 

The three-hour event had dancing, art, writers and activities all sharing Native American history with visitors to the park. 

native-american-pena-adobe-singer-080523.JPG

Sister Who Walks With Bears, aka Marge Grow-Eppard, a Miwok/Me-Wuk tribal elder of California, sang the Women's Warrior Song during the second annual Native American Day at Peña Adobe in Vacaville, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. (Susan Hiland Daily Republic)
native-american-pena-adobe-drums-080523.JPG

Richard Filttie, 78, helps a customer choose a drum during the second annual Native American Day at Peña Adobe Park in Vacaville, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. (Susan Hiland/Daily Republic)

