Sister Who Walks With Bears, aka Marge Grow-Eppard, a Miwok/Me-Wuk tribal elder of California, sang the Women's Warrior Song during the second annual Native American Day at Peña Adobe in Vacaville, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. (Susan Hiland Daily Republic)
VACAVILLE — The smell of burning sage filled the air as the Aztec dancers wafted it across themselves Saturday at the second annual Native American Day at Peña Adobe.
The three-hour event had dancing, art, writers and activities all sharing Native American history with visitors to the park.
The day began with Sister Who Walks With Bears, who is also known as Marge Grow-Eppard, a Miwok/Me-Wuk tribal elder of California, blessing the morning with song and sage.
She was followed by the Kalpulli Anahuak Aztec Dancers, who also burned sage before beginning their dance, giving the land a blessing as well as those who were watching. They recently danced at the 7 Generations Tribal Council Annual Summer Powwow at Solano Community College.
They demonstrated several Aztec dances and songs.
Kalpulli is the term that refers to group or family, the social organizing principle in cities throughout the Central American Aztec Empire, according to the Peña Adobe website. Anahuak is the name for water from the four sacred directions.
"This is the second annual event," Cricket Kanouff, president of the Peña Adobe Historical Society, said. "The official Native American Day is in September but we held ours early because the park is closed then."
She was pleased to welcome more than 80 people out for the day.
Richard Filttie makes drums by hand. At 65, he found himself a new job to keep the bills paid. His wife, Karen Filttie, makes the drumsticks and decorates them with beads.
"I retired at 65 but found I didn't have enough (money) for retirement," he said.
After finding himself wanting to participate more with his family heritage as a Ogalala Lakota, he found a purpose and a new full-time career.
"I was doing sweat lodges, and I learned how to make the drums," he said. "It connected to my background and it just called to me."
Filttie loves his job and being able to help others learn about the Native American culture through his drum-making workshops.
In addition, author Richard Burrill, who has published seven books on Ishi, the last known member of the California Native American Yahi tribe, came with copies of his new book, “Unvanquished: Ishi’s Story of Survival, Resilience, and Forgiveness,” and signed them for visitors.
Ishi was discovered in 1911 in Oroville and was taken to UC Berkeley where anthropologists studied him. Burrill’s book details those first four months of Ishi’s life in San Francisco from Sept. 4 to Dec. 31, 1911.
Also, Rebekah Canavesio, from the Cultural Resources Department at Yocha Dehe Wintun Nation, spoke with park visitors and handed out information about the important work they do.
The Vacaville Museum also had a booth, with Kaitlyn Scott Moxon, the museum's artifacts and exhibition manager, who shared Native American items from the museum collection.
She chatted with guests about the Vacaville Museum’s mission, which includes cultural and historical preservation for all of Solano County.
Armando Perez of Vacaville, a Chiricahua Apache, danced the Crown Dance. He also had a small art show with his work. He took home a first place and second place prize at the Dixon May Fair this year.
The Apache people traditionally perform the Crown Dance to protect the community from disease and enemies.
The Peña Adobe Historical Society has even more history of the area to share with those who want to stop in on the first Saturday of the month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.