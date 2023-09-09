VACAVILLE — The Vacaville Museum celebrates the history of winemaking in the area with a new exhibit, “Fruit of the Vine: A Grape Story,” on Sept. 16, according to a press release.
The museum will then offer a Grape Stomp on Sept. 23 with grapes provided by Gilpin Estate of Vacaville.
The event will begin at 1 p.m. in the museum courtyard, with vendors selling wares such as Unleashed Coffee and Paparazzi Accessories: Costume Jewelry. There will also be an art project available to children. At 2 p.m., visitors will have the opportunity to have their ‘I Love Lucy’ moment to stomp some grapes and get some memorable pictures. Then from 3 to 5 p.m. the School of Rock will be performing.
The museum first opened its doors in 1984 and has since put on more than 60 exhibits. ‘Fruit of the Vine’ explores the notable contributions of the region to winemaking, but also explores the resilience of the people and the land. The exhibit, researched and designed by Kaitlyn Moxon, artifacts and exhibits manager at the Vacaville Museum, features historical items from Solano County, from notable establishments such as Mangels Vineyard and Wooden Valley Winery, as well as a dive into the science behind growing grapes and creating exquisite wine.
The exhibit will feature interactive aspects for visitors of all ages, including but not limited to a scavenger hunt and an aroma station. The exhibit also features an approximately 20-minute long film by EH LearnMedia that includes an interview with Chuck Wagner of Caymus and TZ Estates’ Mike Oman, who discusses Suisun Valley and why it is prime for vineyards.
The Vacaville Museum is located at 213 Buck Ave. in Vacaville. The gallery is free to the public, with donations encouraged. Call the museum at 707-447-4513 with any questions. For more information on future events, visit them on Instagram @TheVacavilleMuseum or on the website, vacavillemuseum.org/events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.