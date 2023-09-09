DRGraphics-Vacaville-News

VACAVILLE — The Vacaville Museum celebrates the history of winemaking in the area with a new exhibit, “Fruit of the Vine: A Grape Story,” on Sept. 16, according to a press release. 

The museum will then offer a Grape Stomp on Sept. 23 with grapes provided by Gilpin Estate of Vacaville.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.